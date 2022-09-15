5 most epic moments from the new God of War Ragnarok trailer

God of War Ragnarok's brand new story trailer was presented during Sony's most recent State of Play conference this week. With its incredible quantity of information, the highly anticipated trailer has astounded the gaming community.

Assumptions regarding the plot are being made since the new trailer for the title has dropped. From the battles to the storylines, all have become hot-button topics. As the release date draws closer, the level of excitement rises as gamers speculate on what will unfold during Kratos and Atreus' adventure.

The Norse story of the God of War franchise will come to an end with Ragnarok, with the title providing an opportunity to engage in combat with a variety of monsters, mortals, and gods. Kratos and Atreus discover themselves facing insurmountable odds as they get ready to fight Odin and Thor.

5 moments from the new God of War Ragnarok trailer that increase the hype even more

5) Fenrir

Santa Monica studios features several elements of Norse mythology as the saga draws to a close. A brief cinematic teaser is presented at the end, which introduces Fenrir.

In Norse mythology, Fenrir or Fenrislfr, as he is referred to in the original texts, is a huge wolf who is Loki's offspring.

According to Norse mythology, Fenrir is a key character in Ragnarok. During the final confrontation between Loki and the gods of Asgard, the wolf is supposed to consume the sun and slaughter Odin.

Given that Atreus (Loki) is only a teen when God of War Ragnarok takes place, it seems unlikely that he will be the father of anyone. However, two huge wolves that are unmistakably connected to Fenrir appear towards the end of the trailer.

4) Expanded combat

Atreus-based expanded fighting, new arm-shields, and traversing mechanisms using the Blades of Chaos are just a slew of the innovative features that have been shown so far for God of War Ragnarok.

According to Santa Monica Studios, the combat in God of War Ragnarok has improved. Several new gameplay improvements were highlighted in the new trailer as well.

Kratos' offensive options from the previous game include a variety of light and powerful attacks, the usage of magic, and ranged attacks using his Leviathan Axe. God of War provides a multitude of approaches to defeating its enormous foes, with his son Atreus offering further ranged assistance.

Raf Grassetti @rafagrassetti the best part? you haven't seen anything yet, get hyped! 🤝 the best part? you haven't seen anything yet, get hyped! 🤝

Raf Grassetti, the game's art director, wants fans to understand that there is a lot more to come. The God of War Ragnarok trailer features a variety of motion graphics and a substantial volume of gameplay footage recorded on the PS5.

Following the State of Play presentation, he tweeted that the title has significantly more content than what was shown in the story trailer. Players can discover more regarding gameplay, graphical presentation, and even sound design by viewing the footage for God of War Ragnarok's Svartalfheim Realm.

3) TYR knows Kratos

Many key characters are included in the latest trailer. One of them is Tyr, the Norse God of war, whose enormous height has already created a powerful impression in the God of War: Ragnarok trailer. Kratos and Tyr, two Gods of war with radically different perspectives, behaviors, and ideals, will be fascinating to contrast in the game.

When Kratos and Atreus succeed in releasing Tyr from imprisonment, he will assist them and serve as a useful source of information.

The trailer cuts to him accompanying Kratos and Atreus on their odyssey. It would be intriguing to discover more about Tyr and his connection to the father and son duo in this sequel.

He played a significant role in the previous game's narrative, despite not really appearing in it.

2) Odin

The State of Play trailer almost certainly reveals that the All-Father will be unable to influence Kratos and Atreus to give up their search for Ragnarok. Thor will play a more prominent role in the narrative, while Odin will likely work in the shadows.

However, he is crucial to Ragnarok. Based on how the forthcoming game's events play out, he might potentially surpass everyone else in the Nine Realms in terms of total relevance.

The players will eventually engage in combat with Odin, likely with the aid of Fenrir and Tyr. In addition to Thor, the Valkyries, and perhaps Freya, Kratos and Atreus will be battling Odin. They may also run into every other Aesir Gods that were not present in the original game.

1) Thor’s Mjolnir

Kratos being pushed back and sliding on the icy ground was the centerpiece of the trailer. His enemy, Thor, one of the key enemies that players will have to face off against in God of War Ragnarok, is revealed when the camera rotates.

The God of Thunder then returns the blow by launching his hammer, which causes Kratos' Leviathan Axe and the lightning that surrounds them to collide.

The latest God of War Ragnarok video has been meticulously examined by players in search of any pieces of information that might hint at what Kratos and Atreus might expect. It seems that this video shows the distinctive way in which Thor will manipulate Mjolnir against Kratos during their confrontation on the path to Ragnarok.

