God of War Ragnarok release date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarok is set to smash records when it gets released tomorrow, November 9.

The game features Kratos and his son Atreus battling against fate as they try to prevent Ragnarok, the end of the world, while they also uncover the truth behind Atreus’s prophesied identity as Loki. The game also marks the end of the Norse saga for the series.

Release date and time for God of War Ragnarok

The game is slated to be released globally on November 9, midnight. It launches at around midnight, Indian Standard Time for players in India. New Zealand will be the first to unlock the game, at 3 am Pacific Time/11 am Greenwich Mean Time.

Since time zones may differ for everyone around the globe, here is a breakdown of release times for the game worldwide:

9 pm Pacific Time on November 8

11 pm Central Time November 8

12 am Eastern Time November 9

5 am British Summer Time November 9

4 pm ACT for Australia.

The game is set for a simultaneous launch for digitally purchased editions. Obtaining physical editions will depend on the seller.

How to pre-load God of War Ragnarok

The digital edition is the easiest and fastest way to get your hands on the game. Players can pre-order the game now and download game data to play God of War Ragnarok on launch.

The steps for pre-ordering and pre-loading the game are detailed below for reference:

Select and open the PlayStation Store from the main menu of your PS5 or PS4 console.

Select Search.

Type in God of War Ragnarok and press R2.

The game should be on the top of the generated list.

Select the game to open its store page.

Click on Add to cart to proceed to the checkout page.

Click on Proceed to Checkout to purchase the game.

Select your preferred payment method and go forward.

Finally, Select Order & Pay to add the game to your account.

The steps for pre-loading are slightly different on PS4 and PS5:

On your PS4 and PS4 Pro, go to Library.

Select Purchased and highlight the game.

A timer can be seen below the title that counts down to the release.

Select the timer and follow the instructions that pop up on-screen to pre-load the game on your console.

On your PS5, select Game Library in your home page.

Next, select God of War Ragnarok. A countdown timer will also be displayed.

Select the timer and click on the checkboxes if not enabled by default.

The game will pre-load automatically after this point. Make sure you have a stable internet connection for the download.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studios and is scheduled for a November 9 release. It is the first cross-gen game of the series, with target platforms being the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. The game features vast improvements over the previous title and is the ninth entry in the long running iconic PlayStation series.

