In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos has a wide arsenal of weapons and tools at his disposal. Additionally, he is able to use various abilities during combat, augmenting his physical prowess.

The Flame Whiplash is one such ability. Using the infamous Blades of Chaos, Kratos deals massive damage to his enemies, burning through them with the weapon's elemental power.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about the Flame Whiplash ability.

How to use Flame Whiplash in God of War Ragnarok

Using the Flame Whiplash ability (Image via Sony)

Every weapon in God of War Ragnarok is unique and has a particular elemental power imbued within it. For example, the iconic Blades of Chaos deals elemental fire damage. One of the Blades' most potent abilities is Flame Whiplash, which can be used by following these steps:

Equip the Blades of Chaos on Kratos.

Rapidly press the triangle button to light the blades on fire.

The fire will spread to the chains and Kratos will start spinning the Blades.

Press R1 or R2 to attack with the chains when they hit their top speed.

The Blades can now be used to attack foes with imbued fire.

How to improve the damage output from Flame Whiplash

The damage from the Flame Whiplash ability can be further improved upon by:

Upgrading the Blades of Chaos increases the level of Flame Whiplash.

The Blades can be upgraded a maximum of ten times, increasing the potency of its effects and abilities with each level.

Equipping armor and attachments with Runic damage additively increases stats and consequently improves the damage dealt by the Blades.

What are the Blades of Chaos?

Note: Minor spoilers for the God of War series will follow. Reader discretion is advisable.

The Blades of Chaos are Kratos’ signature weapon from the franchise's previous titles. They are a pair of powerful chained blades created by the God of War, Ares, and were gifted to Kratos while he was in service to Ares. As for the weapon, Gaia, the Mother of Titans in the Greek saga of the God of War series, aptly states:

"The Blades of Chaos, forged in the foulest depths of Hades. Once attached the blades remained so, chained and seared to the flesh, a part of the bearer's body a permanent reminder of Kratos' pledge to the God."

Kratos examines the Blades of Chaos in 2018's God of War (Image via Sony)

Forged in the darkest depths of the Greek underworld by Ares himself, these mystical blades are imbued with fire and set enemies afire with every attack. Although they were originally seared into the arms of the wielder, Kratos can now equip and unequip them at will after defeating and killing Ares.

After the events of the Greek saga, Kratos fled to the Norse realm and began a new peaceful life with his son Atreus and a woman named Faye. When Atreus falls ill, Kratos travels to Helheim in search of a cure. He is forced to wield his blades after swearing to never use them again.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 consoles. A sequel to 2018's God of War, God of War Ragnarok was released worldwide on November 9, 2022 to a universally positive response from critics and fans alike.

