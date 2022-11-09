God of War Ragnarok - Where to find all Frozen Flames/Sparks

Whether you prefer one weapon or another in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll want to invest the time to upgrade the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos. You cannot simply rely on just one weapon in Kratos’ next adventure. Thankfully, many of the Frozen Flame drops come from simply getting through the actual story.

There are others that require a bit more work and exploring, but they’re worth it if you want to make your Leviathan Axe as strong as possible in God of War Ragnarok.

Where can Kratos find his Frozen Flames, though? Here’s everything gamers need to know going in.

Note: This article features some discussion of the main story and optional content that could be considered spoilers.

Unlocking the Frozen Flames to power up the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok

Thankfully, the vast majority of the weapon upgrades for the Leviathan Axe will not require a significant amount of work. In fact, most of them are connected to bosses in the main story of God of War Ragnarok.

Frozen Flame locations

Frozen Flame 1: Defeat Huntress (Surviving Fimbulwinter)

Frozen Flame 2: Defeat Alva (Groa’s Secret)

Frozen Flame 3: Free Freya in Vanaheim (The Reckoning)

Frozen Flame 4: Defeat the Hel-Traveller (Reunion)

Frozen Flame 5: Defeat Flame Phantom (The Summoning)

Frozen Flame 6: Defeat The Crimson Dread (Favour - For Vanaheim! in Vanaheim)

Defeating the Huntress for Frozen Flame 1, for example, is quite easy. Stay out of range of her stomps and kicks, and pound her in the antlers as they glow. She’s simple enough to overcome in God of War Ragnarok. Alva, however, is agile and deadly, as a boss in Alfheim. She will reward you with the next fragment to upgrade your Axe.

To get the next one, you’ll have to free Freya of her bindings. Her magic weakened and she was forced to travel in her falcon form. However, after besting Nidhogg, you get the next piece of your axe.

The Hel-Traveller is a relatively normal enemy, but the first one you come across will reward you with a Frozen Flame in God of War Ragnarok. They’re durable and annoying and boast a powerful, enormous sword.

While in Muspelheim, Kratos is trying to convince Surtr to join the battle against Asgard. After defeating his Flame Phantom, the next Frozen Flame will be available for Kratos to use at the Dwarven blacksmiths.

Towards the end of the game, you can pick up For Vanaheim!, in the realm of the same name. This is after Birgir’s great, noble sacrifice. The goal of this side quest is to defeat an incredibly challenging dragon known as The Crimson Dread. This particular Flame is optional, though. If you do not take up this Favour, you will completely miss the last part of your Leviathan Axe.

Each time you gain one of the Frozen Flames, take it to Sindri and Brok, and they’ll upgrade your Leviathan Axe, giving it more strength and more unlockable abilities in God of War Ragnarok. Thankfully, the last abilities come from Frozen Flame 5 and are not locked behind optional content.

However, if you want to finish your weapon, you need the Frozen Sparks. These come from Hel Tears, the first two of which appeared in the main story of God of War Ragnarok. Here are the locations of the remaining tears.

Svartalfheim: North of the first major boat dock, under the word "Wetlands" on the map

North of the first major boat dock, under the word "Wetlands" on the map Alfheim: South of The Strond Gateway, the tear can be found

South of The Strond Gateway, the tear can be found Vanaheim: North from the Southern Wilds' Mystic Gateway

North from the Southern Wilds' Mystic Gateway Midgard: After pushing the rock at the start of the Well or Urd

These will gather the remaining Frozen Sparks, which should complete your Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.

