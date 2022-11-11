All God of War Ragnarok trophies on PS4 and PS5 - How to get Platinum?

Be it PlayStation or other platforms, trophies play a major role in modern-day gaming, and it isn't any different in God of War Ragnarok. While they do not particularly add anything to the in-game experience, trophies help players chart their progress in a particular title.

God of War Ragnarok continues from where its predecessor left off and draws an unexpected yet satisfying conclusion to Kratos' Norse Saga. Available on PS4 and PS5, the game takes one across the nine realms, weaving a satisfying story.

How to get Platinum (The Bear and the Wolf) in God of War Ragnarok

The Platinum Trophy in God of War Ragnarok is called The Bear and The Wolf, referencing in-game events. To earn this trophy, players have to collect the other 35.

None of these are particularly elusive or hidden in Ragnarok, and one can easily earn all of them by keeping an eye out. Some may require players to put their main quests on hiatus and pursue a specific path. However, if they manage to achieve all of the trophies, earning the Platinum won't be a problem.

God of War Ragnarok Trophy list and how to get them

God of War Ragnarok consists of 36 trophies, divided into 16 Bronze, 15 Silver, and four Gold accolades. These are topped by one Platinum trophy. All of these accolades can be earned across all difficulties, including the easiest, Give me a Story.

For a full walkthrough, i.e., earning all of the trophies, the game is expected to take around 35 to 40 hours. The entire collection is listed below:

Platinum

The Bear and the Wolf (Platinum) - Collect all trophies

Gold

Ready for Commitment (Gold) - Fully upgrade on the armor set

- Fully upgrade on the armor set Ragnarok (Gold) - Battle the All-Father

- Battle the All-Father Grave Mistake (Gold) - Battle King Hrolf

- Battle King Hrolf The True Queen (Gold) - Battle Gina

Silver

Spartan Ways (Silver) - Remember the Spartan training

- Remember the Spartan training Full Belly (Silver) - Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead

- Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead Phalanx (Silver) - Obtain all shields

- Obtain all shields Collector (Silver) - Obtain all relics and sword hilts

- Obtain all relics and sword hilts Dragon Slayer (Silver) - Craft the Scaled Armor Set

- Craft the Scaled Armor Set How It's Going (Silver) - Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil

- Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil Funeral for a Friend (Silver) - Attend the funeral

- Attend the funeral Full Gufa (Silver) - Free the Hafgufas

- Free the Hafgufas Making Amends (Silver) - Free the Lyngbakr

- Free the Lyngbakr It Was a Good Day (Silver) - Review Mardoll

- Review Mardoll Invasive Species (Silver) - Complete all of the crater hunts

- Complete all of the crater hunts Besties (Silver) - Pet Speki and Svanna

- Pet Speki and Svanna Rightful Place (Silver) - Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr

- Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr Pure of Hart (Silver) - Return the Stags of the Four Seasons

- Return the Stags of the Four Seasons Trials by Fire (Silver) - Complete the Trials of Muspelheim

Bronze

The Florist (Bronze) - Collect one flower from each of the nine realms

- Collect one flower from each of the nine realms The Librarian (Bronze) - Collect all of the books

- Collect all of the books The Curator (Bronze) - Collect all of the artifacts

- Collect all of the artifacts How it Started (Bronze) - Equip an enchantment

- Equip an enchantment Spit Shine (Bronze) - Upgrade one piece of armor

- Upgrade one piece of armor Knock off the Rust (Bronze) - Purchase a skill

- Purchase a skill A Grizzly Situation (Bronze) - Battle the bear

- Battle the bear Blood Debt (Bronze) - Battle the God of Thunder

- Battle the God of Thunder Backyard Brawl (Bronze) - Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie

- Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie Root of the Problem (Bronze) - Battle Nidhogg

- Battle Nidhogg The Cauldron (Bronze) - Defeat Gryla's Cauldron

- Defeat Gryla's Cauldron Off the Leash (Bronze) - Battle Garm

- Battle Garm Comeuppance (Bronze) - Battle Heimdall

- Battle Heimdall Better Together (Bronze) - Battle Hrist and Mist

- Battle Hrist and Mist Rebel Leader (Bronze) - Return the Hammer of the Rebellion

- Return the Hammer of the Rebellion New Friends (Bronze) - Fetch Lunda's orb

While the majority of the above-mentioned trophies are easily unlockable just by playing the story, some will require the extra effort of hunting down specific bosses and collectibles.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PS4 and PS5. Players can join Kratos and Atreus on their adventure to stop Ragnarok across the nine realms.

