All God of War Ragnarok trophies on PS4 and PS5 - How to get Platinum?

Be it PlayStation or other platforms, trophies play a major role in modern-day gaming, and it isn't any different in God of War Ragnarok. While they do not particularly add anything to the in-game experience, trophies help players chart their progress in a particular title.
God of War Ragnarok continues from where its predecessor left off and draws an unexpected yet satisfying conclusion to Kratos' Norse Saga. Available on PS4 and PS5, the game takes one across the nine realms, weaving a satisfying story.
How to get Platinum (The Bear and the Wolf) in God of War Ragnarok
The Platinum Trophy in God of War Ragnarok is called The Bear and The Wolf, referencing in-game events. To earn this trophy, players have to collect the other 35.
None of these are particularly elusive or hidden in Ragnarok, and one can easily earn all of them by keeping an eye out. Some may require players to put their main quests on hiatus and pursue a specific path. However, if they manage to achieve all of the trophies, earning the Platinum won't be a problem.
God of War Ragnarok Trophy list and how to get them
God of War Ragnarok consists of 36 trophies, divided into 16 Bronze, 15 Silver, and four Gold accolades. These are topped by one Platinum trophy. All of these accolades can be earned across all difficulties, including the easiest, Give me a Story.
For a full walkthrough, i.e., earning all of the trophies, the game is expected to take around 35 to 40 hours. The entire collection is listed below:
Platinum
- The Bear and the Wolf (Platinum) - Collect all trophies
Gold
- Ready for Commitment (Gold) - Fully upgrade on the armor set
- Ragnarok (Gold) - Battle the All-Father
- Grave Mistake (Gold) - Battle King Hrolf
- The True Queen (Gold) - Battle Gina
Silver
- Spartan Ways (Silver) - Remember the Spartan training
- Full Belly (Silver) - Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead
- Phalanx (Silver) - Obtain all shields
- Collector (Silver) - Obtain all relics and sword hilts
- Dragon Slayer (Silver) - Craft the Scaled Armor Set
- How It's Going (Silver) - Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil
- Funeral for a Friend (Silver) - Attend the funeral
- Full Gufa (Silver) - Free the Hafgufas
- Making Amends (Silver) - Free the Lyngbakr
- It Was a Good Day (Silver) - Review Mardoll
- Invasive Species (Silver) - Complete all of the crater hunts
- Besties (Silver) - Pet Speki and Svanna
- Rightful Place (Silver) - Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
- Pure of Hart (Silver) - Return the Stags of the Four Seasons
- Trials by Fire (Silver) - Complete the Trials of Muspelheim
Bronze
- The Florist (Bronze) - Collect one flower from each of the nine realms
- The Librarian (Bronze) - Collect all of the books
- The Curator (Bronze) - Collect all of the artifacts
- How it Started (Bronze) - Equip an enchantment
- Spit Shine (Bronze) - Upgrade one piece of armor
- Knock off the Rust (Bronze) - Purchase a skill
- A Grizzly Situation (Bronze) - Battle the bear
- Blood Debt (Bronze) - Battle the God of Thunder
- Backyard Brawl (Bronze) - Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie
- Root of the Problem (Bronze) - Battle Nidhogg
- The Cauldron (Bronze) - Defeat Gryla's Cauldron
- Off the Leash (Bronze) - Battle Garm
- Comeuppance (Bronze) - Battle Heimdall
- Better Together (Bronze) - Battle Hrist and Mist
- Rebel Leader (Bronze) - Return the Hammer of the Rebellion
- New Friends (Bronze) - Fetch Lunda's orb
While the majority of the above-mentioned trophies are easily unlockable just by playing the story, some will require the extra effort of hunting down specific bosses and collectibles.
God of War Ragnarok is available on PS4 and PS5. Players can join Kratos and Atreus on their adventure to stop Ragnarok across the nine realms.