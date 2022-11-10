Best armor in God of War Ragnarok: All sets and how to choose

Throughout the journey across the nine realms, God of War Ragnarok players will unlock different armor sets for Kratos. While each offers its own benefits, some are more useful in certain aspects than others.

God of War Ragnarok had a mammoth task for when it was released: live up to the expectations and hype generated by its Game of the Year award-winning predecessor. Furthermore, the title took on the responsibility of delivering a grand and satisfying conclusion to Kratos' Norse Saga, set in the backdrop of Ragnarok.

Suffice to say, God of War Ragnarok not only exceeded expectations, with it getting a 9.5/10 from Sportskeeda Gaming's own Jason Parker, but the title also builds upon the lore and gameplay offered by its predecessor and tells an unexpected yet amazing tale of Nordic mythology. With that being said, the best armor sets in the title can be found in the next section.

Best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok

The armor sets in God of War Ragnarok offer a variety of stat Improvements. While some are great for melee combat and have great defensive and offensive potential, others offer an advantage in using runic attacks and landing critical hits.

Players should choose the type of armor set based on the stage of the game and which stat suits their playstyle best.

Best early game armor set - Nidavellir Armor

Nidavellir is arguably the best armor set players can craft in the early stages of the title. With its focus on vitality over cooldowns, luck, or runic attacks, it gives players health and boosts health regeneration. This will help Kratos take down more foes without having to worry about dying.

Best mid-game armor set - Giptumadr Armor

Unlike the previous recommendation, the Giptumadr Armor emphasizes luck and runic attacks, enhancing both attributes. Halfway into the title, players are expected to be more familiar with runic-based combat, which this set facilitates.

Best armor overall/late-game armor set - Steinbjorn Armor

Arguably the best armor set in God of War Ragnarok, Steinbjorn's Wrist and Waist add moderate luck, which allows Kratos to execute more critical hits. On the other hand, the chest piece offers Bloodthirsty Retaliation that lets him regain lost health.

It should be noted that the above-mentioned armor sets are to be taken as suggestions, and all of them have their own setbacks. That said, their perks outweigh the downsides.

All of Kratos, Atreus, and Freya's armor sets in God of War Ragnarok

As happened in GOW 2018, armor sets have returned in God of War Ragnarok and continue to play a major role in terms of gameplay. From a simple garb that offers protection against only basic attacks to a full-blown plated set that can virtually absorb most hits, armor plays an essential role in the title.

The following are all the armor sets discovered in God of War Ragnarok so far. Any new findings will be added to the list.

All Kratos' Sets

As the titular character, Kratos' armor sets are the most effective as well as essential to the gameplay experience. Each of them consists of three pieces, a Chest, Wrist, and Waist. With that being said, Kratos' armor sets are as follows:

Risen Snow Armor Set

Darkdale Armor Set

Survival Armor Set

Hunter’s Armor Set

Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set

Berserker Armor Set

Fate Breaker Armor Set

Fallen Stars Armor Set

Undying Pyres Armor Set

Fortified Husk Armor Set

Vidar's Armor Set

Set Nidavellir's Armor Set

Enlightenment Armor Set

Sol’s Armor of Courage Set

Spiritual Armor Set

Giptumadr’s Armor Set

Lunda’s Lost Armor Set

Mani’s Armor of Wisdom Set

Dragon Scaled Armor Set

Guiding Light Armor Set

Raven Tears Armor Set

Radiance Armor Set

Steinbjorn Armor Set

PlayStation @PlayStation #GodOfWarRagnarok is almost here: outfit yourself for the Nine Realms with gameplay tips direct from Santa Monica Studio: play.st/3EdWX1u #GodOfWarRagnarok is almost here: outfit yourself for the Nine Realms with gameplay tips direct from Santa Monica Studio: play.st/3EdWX1u https://t.co/QHVcl46xpw

All Atreus' Armor

Across the last two iterations in the Norse saga, Kratos is often accompanied by his son Atreus, the young boy from the first title who has grown into a rebellious teen out on his own quest.

In some sections of Ragnarok, players also get the opportunity to play as the young archer. While his armor isn't separated into multiple pieces like his father's, they are equally stunning and interesting. Here are all of them:

Brother's Brand Vestment

Risen Snow Tunic

Survival Garb

Jotnar's Champion Garb

Aesir Uniform

All Freya's Armor Sets

Vanir god Freya is arguably the most fleshed-out character across the last two titles, aside from the protagonists. Originally an ally, she became a foe after Kratos was forced to murder her son, Baldur, to save her life in God of War 2018.

In certain sections, Freya accompanies Kratos in his quest to stop Ragnarok, and as such, similar to Atreus, she also has her own gear in terms of armor, which are as follows:

Agony's Promise Tunic

Tattered Witch Frock

Warrior's Battledress

The armor mentioned above can be changed and equipped by Kratos, as well as his supporting characters from the Inventory menu. Once one reaches level 9, players will also be able to transmog the set.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PS4 and PS5, and players can jump in and experience the conclusive chapter of Kratos' Norse saga.

Poll : 0 votes