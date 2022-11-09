How to easily Transmog your gear and customize Kratos’ look in God of War Ragnarok

Finding or crafting new pieces of gear was one of the core features of the 2018 God of War, and in many ways, Santa Monica Studio’s latest title has redefined the franchise, with God of War Ragnarok featuring many more elements to the existing system.

In the prequel, you were stuck to armor sets and the cumulative bonuses that they provided. Fortunately, in Ragnarok, you will have significantly more control over the type of armor that you put on Kratos and how you want that armor to look.

God of War Ragnarok has introduced a brand new Transmog system that allows you to make one piece of armor look like another and have more control over what the Ghost of Sparta looks like.

Clearly, this creates plenty of room for creativity and fans are already showing off some of their designs and builds to showcase how unique they can make Kratos look in Santa Monica Studio's latest franchise entry.

Today’s guide will go over the new Transmog feature in God of War Ragnarok and how you can customize the visuals of Kratos’ armor in the game.

Using the Transmog system in God of War Ragnarok

You will not be able to apply a Transmog to a piece of gear or armor right away in God of War Ragnarok. There are a few pre-requisites that you will need to fulfill before doing so.

To apply a Transmog to gear, you will need to follow these steps:

Max out the level of the gear that you want to apply the Transmog to. This means that, before you are able to change the appearance of an armor whose skills you like, you will first have to use it enough to take it up to level 9. You can do this by obtaining the particular crafting materials which are required to upgrade them at the forge.

Once the armor has reached level 9, you will be able to Transmog the look of another gear onto it at any time and any place you want. This is a useful quality-of-life feature since you won't have to go back to Sindri and Brok every time you want to make your armor look different.

If you find a new piece of armor in the game that you prefer, you can directly Transmog its look onto the level 9 armor that's already equipped. To do this, you will have to to open the armor tab in the inventory, select any one of the options of Chest, Wrist, or Waist, and then click on it.

You will then find an option called “Edit Appearance” if the piece of gear you have chosen is at least level 9. By selecting that option, you will be able to scroll through all the pieces of armor that you have acquired for that type of gear. You can then select the appearance that you desire, and, by clicking the button again, you will be able to apply it.

With the ability to apply Transmogs onto individual armor pieces in God of War Ragnarok, you can customize Kratos' appearance as you wish and enjoy a truly unique gaming experience.

