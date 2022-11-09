How to obtain the Risen Snow and Darkdale armor in God of War Ragnarok

Santa Monica Studios has amazing additional free content for those who have pre-ordered the base version of God of War Ragnarok or invested in the Deluxe edition.

Players who have purchased either are eligible to get the Risen Snow and Darkdale armor sets. To redeem it, players will receive a code in the email linked to their PSN account.

However, even after receiving the code and redeeming it, players won't immediately get the Risen Snow and Dardale armor in God of War Ragnarok. This is because additional steps are required to unlock the armor in the latest franchise entry.

While it might seem a bit complicated for many new to the series, the following guide will aim to make things easier by going over everything you need to do to unlock them.

Obtaining the Risen Snow armor and tunic in God of War Ragnarok

As mentioned, simply redeeming the codes will not be enough to obtain the Risen Snow armor for Kratos and the Risen Snow tunic for Atreus in God of War Ragnarok. To unlock them, you will first be required to:

Ensure that the copy of the title you bought was either a pre-ordered edition or the digital deluxe edition. Otherwise, you will not receive the mail with the redeem codes.

After you have verified the purchase and obtained the code in the mail, you will need to redeem it.

However, the armor set will not reflect instantly in your in-game inventory upon doing this. This is because you will first be required to complete mission one and unlock Sindri's house.

Upon doing this, you will then need to make your way to the forge, which is to the left of the house, which will be glowing blue. There will be a chest beside it containing the set, and looting will automatically allow you to obtain the Risen Snow armor.

The last step will be to speak to Sindri and Brok and exhaust their dialogues before you can equip them on both Kratos and Atreus.

Obtaining the Darkdale armor in God of War Ragnarok

Unlocking the Darkdale armor in God of War Ragnarok will employ the steps you took to obtain the Risen Snow set. You will first be required to verify your purchase, then complete the very first mission of the title to unlock Sindri's House.

After doing so, you will need to make your way to the forge, then the chest beside it, and loot it for the Darkdale armor. You can round it out by speaking to Sindri and Brok before you can equip them.

The Darkdale attire will also come with Blade Handles for the Chaos Blade and a Grip for the Leviathan Axe. They offer a great power boost in the very early stages of the Ragnarok narrative.

