Where to find Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is probably one of the most popular action RPGs to hit the market this year. Picking up from where the previous game left off, it explores the adventures of Atreus and Kratos as they venture through the nine realms.

Since it's an RPG, players will require a lot of materials in the game for various reasons, and Dwarven Steel is one of them. For those who aren't familiar, it is a very strong metal. It's light and weapons crafted from it retain sharpness for longer periods of time.

This metal finds its way in God of War Ragnarok as well. Here's a quick guide on where to find it in the game.

How to get Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarok

Since it's an essential element when it comes to upgrading weapons and armor in the game, Dwarven Steel is somewhat harder to come by in God of War Ragnarok. However, similar to Rawhide and Forged Iron, it can be found in chests and coffins.

To have a steady supply of Dwarven Steel, players will have to seek out hidden chests early on in the game as they have a higher chance of dropping it. However, as they progress through the world and start facing stronger enemies, the material should drop more frequently from chests and coffins.

Dwarven Steel is unlikely to drop before the Tower of Light has been cleared, which is located in Alfheim. The first instance where this material drops is after players have completed the Vulture's Gold treasure map. The solution to it lies in the region known as The Barrens. Dwarven Steel drops as a reward for completing this treasure map.

Since this is such a rare resource in God of War Ragnarok, the surest way to acquire Dwarven Steel would be by completing other treasure maps, and by looting hidden chests in the game. For now that's the only known method through which players can get their hands on this fabled metal.

For now, God of War Ragnarok is only available on PS4 and PS5. While there are no indicators that the game will hit PCs anytime soon, it is unlikely that Sony will restrict this title to consoles only. It should be available on PC sometime in late 2023 or in early 2024.

This timeline, however, is complete speculation for now. The developers took almost four years to bring the earlier title to PC, so it's difficult to say if Ragnarok would make it to the platform any earlier. But given that the previous game was quite successful, there's no reason why Ragnarok should be delayed for too long.

Many popular Sony titles have made it to PC, including Spider-Man and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection. Almost each and every title released on PC has been successful, and with God of War Ragnarok performing really well so far, it's only a matter of time before the game hits PCs worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes