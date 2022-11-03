God of War Ragnarok PS4 and PS5 modes revealed - Performance, quality, and more explained

God of War Ragnarok, the highly awaited sequel to the phenomenal 2018 soft-reboot of the God of War series, is right around the corner, with just a few days left before its release. While many thought the game would be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, it was later confirmed by PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio to be a cross-generation title, i.e., arriving to both PS5 and PS4.

Ever since the official announcement, fans have been wondering about the game's target resolution and framerate on both of the PlayStation consoles. Recently, Santa Monica Studio finally shed light on the graphics modes available for the game, on both PS4 and PS5 for GOW Ragnarok.

Much like the last few cross-generation PlayStation exclusive titles released this year, God of War Ragnarok offers a host of performance modes for PS5 users as well as a few options for PS4 Pro users.

All available graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS4 and PS5

Similar to Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7 and Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West, the target resolution will be locked to 1920x1080 for the base PlayStation 4 hardware, while providing a slight bump to the resolution to about 2560x1440.

Surprisingly, the PlayStation 4 Pro version of the game also comes with two distinct graphics modes, one targeted at higher performance with an unlocked framerate and DRS enabled with the lowest vertical resolution being 1080, and a quality mode with the resolution target increased to 1440, with a locked 30fps.

PlayStation 5, on the other hand, offers even more graphics modes for players to play around with, including performance modes with targeted 60fps and above, and fidelity modes with locked 30fps and native 4k resolution. Based on these numbers, players on both PS4 and PS5 will have a great experience, regardless of their platforms.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. https://t.co/ribAoDkETb

Here are the available performance modes for God of War Ragnarok on PlayStation 5:

Favor Performance: 1440p-2160p, 60fps

1440p-2160p, 60fps Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate): 1440p, unlocked framerate

1440p, unlocked framerate Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate): 1440p, unlocked framerate

1440p, unlocked framerate Favor Quality: 2160p (native 4k resolution), 30fps

2160p (native 4k resolution), 30fps Favor Quality + HFR: 1800p-2160p, 40fps

1800p-2160p, 40fps Favor Quality + HFR + VRR: 1800p-2160p, unlocked framerarte (mostly around 40fps)

Here are the available performance modes for God of War Ragnarok on PlayStation 4 Pro:

Favor Performance: 1080p-1656p, unlocked framerate (mostly at 30fps)

1080p-1656p, unlocked framerate (mostly at 30fps) Favor Quality: 1080p-1656p, 30fps (locked)

Here are the available performance modes for God of War Ragnarok on the standard (base) PlayStation 4 (including both the launch edition PS4 and PS4 Slim):

Single available graphics mode: 1080p at 30fps (locked)

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 9, 2022, i.e., in less than a week from the time of writing this article. The hotly anticipated sequel to one of the last console generation's best action-adventure games has a lot to deliver to fans who have been eagerly awaiting the conclusion of Kratos' Norse saga. Whether it lives up to the high expectations from fans remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes