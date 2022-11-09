What can you do in the post-game of God of War Ragnarok?

Odin, the All-Father, awaits players at the end of God of War Ragnarok, and that probably isn’t a surprise to many. Quite a few gods have been slain by this point, and Odin is the chief of the Norse pantheon. Throughout the game, he entreats Atreus to join him and causes untold misery to the Nine Realms.

Defeating him, however, is not the end of Kratos’ story. Upon completion of the game, players are dropped right back into the world, and as the credits roll, there is a tease of what could come in future games. What remains, mostly, depends on what the player has left undone.

That said, there is new content to unlock after defeating Odin once and for all in God of War Ragnarok.

Caution: This feature contains major spoilers about the game in video form. It also features a discussion of the end-game and post-game for God of War Ragnarok.

What remains after the defeat of Odin in God of War Ragnarok?

The final battles of God of War Ragnarok are among Kratos’ most memorable moments in recent years. Teaming up with several other entities, the God of War brings the All-Father to justice for the many cruelties he unleashed upon others throughout the story.

He made Freya miserable, allowed Heimdall to threaten Atreus, murdered Thor, and disguised himself as Tyr to get intel on our plans for the entire game. The death of the All-Father was still a fairly sobering moment, as Kratos and Freya realized that there was still a threat that would likely show up.

Players can return to any of the various Labours, Favours, Treasure Maps, Artefacts, and anything else they might have left undone and complete them at their leisure.

Instead of fighting Valkyries, players will likely have picked up a Favour that spans the Nine Realms, known as Fit For a King. The reward is the “Hilt of Skofnung,” but they must defeat 12 Berserker Souls. They lurk in graves around the Nine Realms and are among the hardest foes in all of God of War Ragnarok.

However, there is actual post-game content in the form of Epilogues. Upon completing the game, Freya, Kratos, and Mimir will speak of what they can do now. This unlocks The Last Remnants of Asgard.

There is much to do after the defeat of the All-Father (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Ragnarok did happen, and Asgard was ultimately destroyed. Wreckage from the destruction of Asgard litters many of the realms, and there are still Einherjar loyal to Odin. These forces need to be annihilated for peace to finally come to the Nine Realms.

Here are the locations where they can be found:

Make safe the wreckage of Asgard

Vanaheim, near Freyr’s Camp

Vanaheim, Eastern Barri Woods

Svartalfheim, Alberich Hollow

Svartalfheim, Aurvangar Wetlands

Svatalfheim, Jarnsmida Pitmines

Muspelheim, Burning Cliffs

Midgard, near the Well of Urd

As you can see, there’s plenty that remains undone. In addition, there’s also a funeral for Brok that is held in the Epilog A Viking Funeral. Players should continue to explore the Nine Realms and complete their tasks to see if more adventures await.

But if players were worried that this tale ended with the defeat of Odin, take heart. There are at least two Epilogs that await, each with its own requirements and goals. Unfortunately, Loki does not join you for these adventures, as he has left with Angrbodha. Kratos will continue to explore the post-game content with Freya and Mimir.

