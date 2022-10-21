How God of War sets up the narrative in Norse mythos before Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is coming soon, and not every gamer will have played through the first game. The previous title, available on PlayStation and PC, told the story of what occurred once Kratos made his way to the Norse realms. Finding a home in Midgard with a new family, his peace would ultimately not last.

Ragnarok is coming, and the machinations of Odin involve the God of War himself. Armed with the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, Kratos and his son Atreus will be wrapped up in a new, deadly adventure across the Nine Realms. But how did we get there?

Here is the story of God of War (2018) and what it is doing to set up Ragnarok.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for God of War 2018.

God of War tries to give Kratos a normal, peaceful life - but it does not last

The beginning of the game is honestly pretty heartbreaking. Kratos found a new life and family. Kratos, his wife Faye, and their son Atreus were living together when Faye would unexpectedly die. The game starts with Kratos putting her on a funeral pyre.

The father and son don’t even really get to deal with their grief when a mysterious man shows up, covered in runes and tattoos. The two men had a brutal fight that obliterated the local flora and fauna. Kratos would slay this man by breaking his neck and throwing him off a cliff - but that would not truly be the end.

Faye had a final request for Kratos and Atreus, though. She wanted her ashes thrown off the highest mountain in the Nine Realms, so that would be their next ultimate goal. Kratos will meet the Witch of the Woods as well as the Dwarven brothers, Brok and Sindri. Both would ultimately help the God of War in his quest.

Jormungandr, the last of the Giants and the World Serpent, would also be encountered at the Lake of the Nine. At this point, the Bifrost is also still active. They would use it, at the behest of the Witch of the Woods, to travel to Alfheim. There is a black mist preventing Kratos from moving forward, so they need light from Alfheim to proceed.

Baldur, Modi, Magni, and Mimir

At the mountaintop, players learn that the man they killed earlier is not only still alive but is the god Baldur. He is here with two of Thor’s sons - Modi and Magni. In addition, they find the wisest of all beings, Mimir. This Fae creature is bound to a tree, and the only way to free him is to behead him. It wasn’t all bad news here, though - Mimir revealed to the father-son duo that the tallest mountain is in Jotunheim.

The head would then be revived by the Witch of the Woods, who is then revealed to be the goddess Freya. Kratos distrusts her, which is natural, considering he is the slayer of gods. Both Freya and Mimir informed Kratos that he should tell Atreus that he is the God of War and about his past.

The party now has a route to take in God of War, but their peace is beset by Thor’s sons. Kratos kills Magni here, but Modi flees. Modi will return to jump Kratos, but Modi made the mistake of insulting Atreus’ dead mother. Kratos’ son would collapse due to illness, and Freya would aid him in saving Atreus.

Atreus’ illness stems from being conflicted. He thought he was mortal, and Kratos never informed him otherwise. Taking up the Blades of Chaos again, he would travel to Helheim to slay a troll. Tensions would grow, with Atreus becoming arrogant and overconfident, now that he knew he was a god.

Modi’s fate would be sealed by Atreus a bit later on. The duo comes across a beaten Modi, and Atreus, against Kratos’ wishes, kills Modi. He was beaten by Thor, who blamed him for the death of his brother, Magni.

The God of War did not reach Jotunheim peacefully, as Baldur showed up yet again to fight. Baldur kidnaps Atreus, and Kratos inadvertently destroys the portal to Jotunheim. After an incredible battle on the back of a dragon, they crash at the Bifrost. Kratos ultimately sent Baldur back to Helheim before he could summon reinforcements.

One final revelation came at this point in the God of War story. Kratos learned that Freya was the mother of Baldur, and she cursed him with immortality. This led to Atreus and Kratos making amends.

The dawn of Ragnarok

To get to Jotunheim, Mimir needs his other eye, which is in the belly of Jormungandr. Though Kratos would secure the eye, Baldur refused to let things lie and attacked again. Freya tried to interfere, but thanks to Atreus’ mistletoe arrowheads, the curse was broken, and Kratos killed Baldur.

Freya does not take this well, predictably, and vows vengeance. However, upon arriving in Jotunheim, the two entered a temple showcasing their adventures thus far. The Giants knew that this would happen, evidently.

A few big reveals happen here. The first is that Faye was a giant, and Kratos’ death also is depicted here. While scattering Faye’s ashes, Atreus revealed he had another name. The Giants referred to the boy as “Loki.”

The Fimbulwinter begins here, and Mimir warns that Ragnarok is on the way. A post-credit scene also appeared, teasing a battle between Kratos and Thor. In Norse mythology, this cataclysmic event was started by Loki.

In Norse mythology, several important battles take place during Ragnarok (translating into Doom of the Gods):

Odin vs. Fenrir: Fenrir swallows Odin.

Vidar vs. Fenrir: Vidar kills Fenrir, ultimately ending Ragnarok.

Thor vs. Jormungandr: Thor kills Jormungandr but dies from his wounds.

Tyr vs. Garm: Garm bites off Tyr’s other hand, and he bleeds out.

Heimdall vs. Loki: Though both deal fatal wounds to one another, Loki does not perish until he sees the destruction of the worlds. They die side by side.

The God of War Ragnarok story will likely be different in several ways. Magni and Modi are supposed to survive Ragnarok, but the two brothers never even make it that far, according to the 2018 God of War.

As God of War Ragnarok begins, the Fimbulwinter is in full swing, and the cataclysmic events have begun. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see exactly how this event shakes out for both Kratos and Atreus.

