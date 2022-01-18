Who is Atreus’ mother in God of War?

Throughout God of War, the death of Atreus’ mother hangs heavy in the air. Her passing is the catalyst that puts Kratos and his son on their journey. Very little is known about her.

However, as the story progresses, the father-and-son duo learns of her exploits from others who think fondly of her. Though Kratos saw her as his wife and Atreus’ mother, there was more.

Atreus’ mother was Laufey, a frost giant (or Jötunn) of Jötunheim. Although her true identity isn’t revealed until the end, it has earth-shattering ramifications.

God of War: Laufey the warrior, mother, and protector of the weak

When players are first introduced to Laufey — Faye initially — she has already passed. Kratos and Atreus are preparing her body for cremation. Per Faye’s wishes, she wanted her ashes scattered atop the highest peak of the Nine Realms.

Due to her instructions, the God of War and Atreus ultimately learned previous chapters of Faye’s life, neither of which they were privy to. While the former was out trying to control his rage, Faye was teaching Atreus to hunt, magic, and scholarly pursuits like languages. She also taught her son to help others.

Faye herself was a protector of the weak, a warrior for the helpless. Her deeds spread far and wide, a constant against the cruel intentions and natures of the Aesir gods and Odin, the All-Father. She would be known by many who loved her as “Laufey the Just”.

Faye was also known as the Guardian of the Jötnar. She took it upon herself to help the frost giants, being one herself, and oppose Thor, who was slaying every frost giant he came across. It was with the Leviathan Axe she used to protect, though she put her faith in prophecy at some point.

Faye had the power of foresight, and she saw what the future held. More importantly, she knew how important her son and the God of War were going to be. Even worse, she knew the danger Atreus would face.

With Laufey dead and the protective magic removed by Kratos, the secret is revealed: Atreus is part frost giant. And in God of War, he was meant to be named “Loki”. Now that Laufey’s story is over, Atreus is intended to carry the mantle.

