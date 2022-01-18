Who is Freya in God of War?

Freya is a supporting character that Kratos and his son Atreus come across throughout 2018's God of War.

The game was recently released for PC through Steam, so many players encountered Freya for the first time. She is a mysterious figure that will return in the sequel known as Ragnarok.

Known simply as the Witch in the Woods, Freya goes by many names. She starts God of War as an ally to Kratos and Atreus, but she becomes everything but as the game winds down.

Freya is a friend turned foe in God of War

Kratos meeting Freya for the first time (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Freya is the mother of the game's main antagonist, Baldur, and the ex-wife of Odin. Baldur is on a mission to destroy Kratos and his son, showcasing maniacal and ruthless violence throughout the story.

It isn't until later on that players have a chance to empathize with Baldur after he explains what his mother did to him. She had a vision that he would die an unnecessary death.

Kratos' first encounter with Baldur in God of War (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This causes Freya to cast a spell that makes Baldur invincible. The spell does that but makes it so he can't feel anything. Baldur can't feel pain, physically or emotionally. He also can't experience the joys of life, whether it is by taste, touch, or smell.

That is what drove Baldur mad. So, while he is hunting down Kratos and Atreus, Freya is hidden in a forest. She meets the God of War in that forest, providing him aid.

She makes it so the Norse gods will not see them. Freya shows the two of them how to use the Bifrost and acts as a tour guide throughout the realm.

Kratos and Atreus eventually witness an illusion that tells them the truth. They learn that Freya is Baldur's mother and that he despises her because of the failed spell she cast on him.

Freya rushing to Baldur after he is killed by Kratos (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In the final encounter with Baldur, after learning the cure for the spell is mistletoe, Freya begs Kratos to stay out of her affairs. She asks him not to hurt Baldur, even after he has tried to kill her.

Baldur attacks Atreus only for the spell to end with the mistletoe around an arrow that pierces his hand. WIthout invincibility, Kratos stops Baldur from killing Freya by killing him.

This leaves Freya distraught as her son has died the unnecessary death she foresaw. She vows to get revenge as she walks away and is said to be one of the main villains in God of War: Ragnarok.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar