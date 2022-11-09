How to unlock the Deluxe Edition and pre-order perks in God of War Ragnarok

The highly anticipated sequel to one of PlayStation's best action-adventure titles of the last console generation, God of War Ragnarok, has finally been released. Santa Monica Studio's latest game has improved on almost every aspect of its prequel, whether it's the combat, exploration, side quests, or general moment-to-moment gameplay.

Considering that God of War (2018) was already a stellar game in almost every facet of its gameplay, narrative, and presentation, Ragnarok one-upping its predecessor is a truly remarkable achievement for the developers. Just like the previous game, God of War Ragnarok offers some cool bonuses for players that pre-order the game or those that purchase the Deluxe Edition.

With the previous title, Santa Monica Studio offered players a set of skins for Kratos' Guardian shield as the pre-order or launch edition bonus and a reskinned armor set for the Deluxe Edition. However, with God of War Ragnarok, the pre-order bonus includes a cool-looking armor set for Kratos with its own distinct perks, as well as a cosmetic armor skin for the "Boy," aka Atreus.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the game's prologue section, including boss fights and character appearances.

What is included in God of War Ragnarok's Deluxe Edition?

While the base edition of the game is priced at $59.99 for the PlayStation 4 version and $69.99 for the PlayStation 5 version, the Deluxe Edition, which includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions of God of War Ragnarok, comes at $79.99. For the additional $10, however, players receive a host of digital goodies, including in-game items such as the aforementioned armor sets, as well as the game's digital soundtrack and artbook.

Here is everything that players receive upon purchasing God of War Ragnarok's Deluxe Edition:

God of War Ragnarok (for PS4 and PS5)

Darkdale armor set

Darkdale attire (Cosmetic only for Atreus)

Darkdale axe grip (for Leviathan Axe)

Darkdale blades handles (for Blades of Chaos)

Dark Horse digital art book

Official digital soundtrack

PSN avatar set

PlayStation 4 dynamic theme

In comparison, players that pre-ordered the game receive:

Risen Snow armor set

Risen Snow tunic (Cosmetic only for Atreus)

How to obtain the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in-game

While both the Darkdale and Risen Snow armor sets as well as other Deluxe Edition items are ready for use from the get-go, players will need to finish the game's prologue, including two boss fights, in order to gain access to them. Here are the steps necessary to obtain the pre-order and Deluxe Edition perks and armor sets in God of War Ragnarok:

First players should make sure that their purchased copy of the game is either pre-ordered or the Deluxe Edition or both, in order to obtain the bonus armor sets and perks.

If players happen to get the physical version of the game, they need to make sure they redeemed the codes for the Deluxe Edtion and pre-order bonuses on the PlayStation Store on their PS4 or PS5 before starting the game.

Players will need to clear the prologue of the game, including the fight with Thor and make their way to Sindri's house.

Once players arrive at Sindri's house, they will be prompted to talk to Brok in order to get the Guardian Shield fixed.

After choosing their desired shield type, players can leave Brok's store and get the pre-order as well as the Digital Editon bonuses from the chest right beside the Huldra brothers' workshop.

The armor sets and weapon grips start off at level 1, but can be upgraded to the maximum level.

The armor sets are nothing game-changing, since the stats on both the Risen Snow and Darkdale armor sets are already outclassed by the best armor set that players can easily unlock in Nidavellir, the very first region that they get to explore after the prologue. However, it is still a good option for the game's Transmog system, thanks to the unique look of both the armor sets.

