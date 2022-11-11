How to easily unlock the Nornir Chest at The Forge in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos can open and loot a number of chests and coffins in God of War Ragnarok. Each of them contains rare items and crafting materials that will ultimately work to make the Spartan stronger as he scales into the end-game of the narrative.

While some of the chests in the world are relatively easy to find and open, a few are locked behind some of the trickiest puzzles you will ever encounter in Ragnarok.

One such hard-to-unlock box is the Nornir Chest that you will find at The Forge, which will require you to find three runes and destroy them simultaneously to unlock it.

It’s one of the more difficult Nornir Chests to unlock in the game, and many in the community seem to be facing quite a bit of trouble with it.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can easily unlock the Nornir Chest at The Forge in God of War Ragnarok.

Unlocking the Nornir Chest at The Forge in God of War Ragnarok

To unlock the Nornir Chest at The Forge in God of War Ragnarok, you first need to find it. The chest is right next to Sindri’s Forge itself, so you will need to make your way out of the house and you will be able to encounter it.

Once you have reached the chest, you will be required to find and destroy the three runes located near the chest itself. However, the trick is to destroy them all at once, and for this, you will need to use the Draupnir Spear.

As the weapon unlocks much later in the God of War Ragnarok narrative, this is why unlocking the chest is not something you will be able to do when you first come to The Forge after the initial mission.

Once you have the spear and have reached the Nornir chest, you will be required to find the three runes,

The first rune is located to the left of the chest, and you can spot it by taking a closer look at the rock that is a little above eye level. The rune will be placed there.

The second one is also there to the left of the chest, but further away than where the first one is. You will need to go close to the cliff to be able to find the next ruin.

The final rune will be closer to the train. Once there, you will notice a lot of other stones, and that's where the final rune will be there.

Once you have located all the runes, you will be required to throw the Draupnir Spear at each of them. Once the spear touches all of the runes, you will be able to activate its skill and destroy all of the runes at the same time.

It’s important to note that the puzzle will only be solved if you have destroyed all the runes in one go. Destroying them individually will not unlock the Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok.

