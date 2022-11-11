God of War Ragnarok: Where to find all 12 Berserker Souls

Taking on a Berserker is a challenging task in God of War Ragnarok, but it’s worth the effort, since defeating them will grant you a ton of XP and hefty rewards. In the 2018 God of War game, Valkyries were some of the fiercest bosses that you would encounter in a playthrough. In Ragnarok, they've been replaced by the Berserkers, who are reckless enemies that are equally challenging to kill.

God of War Ragnarok has a total of 12 Berserkers that you can defeat, and you can choose to take them down in any order. Once all of them have been defeated, a final boss will appear in Midgard.

Here’s where you need to head to take down each Berserker in God of War Ragnarok:

God of War Ragnarok: Berserker Soul gravestone location guide

There are 10 gravestones that spawn Berserker Souls in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

All Berserkers in God of War Ragnarok can be found spread across the nine realms in sites known as Berserker Gravestones. Once you come across one of these graves, you must activate it to revive and fight the Berserker concealed within the grave. The locations of the 12 Berserker Gravestones in God of War Ragnarok, along with their respective boss names, are listed below:

1) Midgard - Lake of Night

Follow the red dot to locate the gravestones that contain a Berserker Soul in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss name: Fraekni the Zealous

Upon defeating him, you will receive a Berserker Waist Guard, two Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leathers, and 25 Shattered Runes.

2) Svartalfheim - Jarnsmida Pitmines

The Jarnsmida Pitmines gravestone spawns two Berserkers, one after the other (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss names: Starolfr the Troublesome and Bodvar the Fierce

Upon killing these Berserkers, you will receive the Hind of the Nine Realms, Gale Flame, 5 Tempered Remnants, 80 Bonded Leathers, and 75 Shattered Runes.

3) Svartalfheim – Nidavellir

The location of the gravestone in Nidavellir (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss name: Hardrefill the Callou

Defeating Hardrefill gives you Asgard's Fortitude, 2 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leathers, and 25 Shattered Runes.

4) Svartalfheim - Alberich Island

Location of the gravestone in Alberich Island (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss name: Beigadr the Feared

After slaying this boss, you will receive Asgard's Might, 2 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leathers, and 25 Shattered Runes.

5) Alfheim - The Barrens

The Barrens have two boss fights involving three enemies (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss names: Svipdagr the Cold and the two sisters of Illska

Upon defeating these Berserkers, you will get 5 Tempered Remnants, 180 Bonded Leathers, and 75 Shattered Runes, along with a Frozen Flame, Asgard’s Security, and a Berserker Cuirass.

6) Alfheim - The Forbidden Sands

Go further up from the Barrens to reach the sole gravestone in the Forbidden Lands (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss name: Hjalti the Stolid

This one is a tricky area to access. Upon defeating Hjalti, you will receive Grip of the Nine Realms, 3 Tempered Remnants, 40 Bonded Leathers, and 40 Shattered Runes.

7) Vanaheim - Pilgrim’s Landing

The location of the first gravestone in Vanaheim (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss name: Hvitserkr the Bold

Hvitserkr is a very difficult Berserker to defeat. Upon slaying him, you will get Pommels of the Nine Realms, 3 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leathers, and 40 Shattered Runes.

8) Vanaheim - The Sinkholes

The location of the second gravestone in Vanaheim (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss name: Haklangr the Bearded

After slaying this Berserker, you will receive Haos Flame, 5 Tempered Remnants, 60 Bonded Leathers, and 75 Shattered Runes.

9) Niflheim - Mist Fields

Location of the only gravestone in the Niflheim region of God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss name: Skjothendi the Unerring

After defeating him, you will be rewarded with the Berserker Gauntlet, 3 Tempered Remnants, 40 Bonded Leathers, and 40 Shattered Runes.

10) Midgard - King’s Grave

The Berserker in the King's Grave puts up a tough fight (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Boss name: King Hrolf

After defeating King Hrolf, you will get the Hilt of Skofnung, Helheim’s Virtue, and 300 Bonded Leathers.

You will also win the "Grave Mistake" trophy after beating all 12 Berserkers spread across the aforementioned 10 gravestone locations in the latest God of War Raganarok title.

