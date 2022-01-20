How many Valkyries are there in God of War?

Valkyries are an optional part of God of War that players certainly won't want to skip out on, if they have the time. There are a handful of bosses in the base game, but nothing quite matches the varied battles that the Valkyries bring.

The legendary warriors sworn to Odin are scattered across the realms, and players will have to do some exploration to find them all.

There are nine different Valkyries to fight, and the final one can only be reached once players have defeated all of the subsequent winged warriors. The final fight is typically regarded as the toughest fight in the game.

God of War: The Queen and the other 8 Valkyries

There are nine different Valkyries that players can fight against in God of War. Players must take on the first eight before accessing the final fight against the Queen. There are eight scattered across different realms within the game until then.

Of those 8, six must be found in hidden vaults, and the last two have their own unique requirements full of additional challenges. Below is a complete list of their locations.

Valkyrie locations in God of War

Gunnr - Chamber can be found in Thamur's Corpse on Midgard

Geirdriful - Chamber can be found in the Foothills of Midgard

Kara - Chamber can be found between the Foothills of Midgard and the River Pass

Eir - Chamber can be found in the vicinity of The Mountain on Midgard

Rota - Her chamber can be found hidden on Helheim

Olrun - Her chamber can be found when exploring Alfheim

Gondul - Players must complete all of the Muspelheim trials to fight Gondul as the final boss

Hildr- Players must find Hildr in the Niflheim maze

Sigrun - Players can travel to the council, marked on the map after defeating all eight bosses. Touching the rift there will activate the fight against Sigrun.

Sigrun is the final fight of all 9 warriors. (Image via Sony)

Most of these optional bosses have unique movesets that players need to learn. Not only does this give each fight a separate tone, but players will also need to remember these for the final fight.

Sigrun utilizes the moves of every Valkyrie before her, and her battle is undoubtedly the most daunting in the game. But if the players can take her down, God of War is smooth sailing after.

