How to complete Nilfheim Ciphers in God of War?

As users progress through God of War, they’ll notice that four out of nine realms are seemingly locked. While three are indeed locked and saved for God of War Ragnarok, Niflheim is still accessible. However, players need to locate four separate language ciphers to do so.

Niflheim is a realm of deadly fog. It’s where Mist Echos can be collected, given to Sindri, and made into some of the best gear in God of War. If you plan on taking on the Valkyries, it’s a necessary stop.

God of War: Where Niflheim Ciphers can be located

Hidden on the Mountain

Along the snowy peaks of the Mountain, there’s a hidden climbing section. Playing through the main story will eventually put Kratos and Atreus on this path. Locating the spot will lead you to a Cipher Chest.

Use the mystic gateway “Summit”. Follow the path to the summit, climb down, then hug the left side of the snowy course. When you see the activation prompt, climb down, and there the Cipher Chest will be.

Near the Lookout Tower

Lowering the waters of the Lake of Nine reveals more places to visit. When the God of War reduces the water for the second time, you can reach this Cipher Chest.

Jump into the nearest boat in the Lake of Nine. Head directly south of Tyr’s Temple to the Lookout Tower. Land on the beach, take a sharp turn to the right and follow the path to a Cipher Chest.

Guarded by a Stone Ancient in the Ruins of the Ancient

Another area that doesn’t appear until after the Lake of Nine has fallen twice is Ruins of the Ancient. To find the island, hop into a boat and head northwest of Tyr’s Temple.

Land on the beach. If this is your first visit, you’ll have to battle a Stone Ancient. Once it’s defeated, open the Cipher Chest it was guarding.

Hidden under the Alfheim Realm Tower

Hop into a boat and head towards the Alfheim Realm Tower. It’s Northeast of Tyr’s Temple. Head left while facing the Alfheim Realm Tower. If you see the golden statues depicting men on boats, you’re heading in the right direction. Just before you reach the statues, there’s a patch of beach.

At the top of the cliff, you’ll see two paths — one is climbable, the other is blocked by golden stone. Take the left path. Look down on the golden stone. Have Atreus fire Shock Arrows on the red World Tree Sap. Follow that new path to the last Cipher Chest.

