Best runic attacks in God of War

Kratos has wielded all manner of weapons, abilities, and magic in the God of War series. For him, it was all a means for decimating his enemies.

Now, with the Leviathan Axe in hand, a new form of magic has been added to his arsenal: runic attacks. With 31 runic attacks available, some are bound to be more beneficial than others.

God of War: Ranking the runic attacks

10) River of Knives

River of Knives can be picked up after defeating Jarn For. It’s a heavy runic attack that spawns icy spikes, which creep towards your target. It’s powerful, though a bit slow, and does an excellent job of keeping enemies at a distance.

9) Strike of the Utgard

Simple, effective, and versatile, the Strike of the Utgard can be found within a chest in Alfheim. It’s a light runic attack that sends waves of icy energy towards your target. The versatility comes from being useful for single-target fights and multi-target.

8) Hel’s Touch

Despite being the first rune Kratos gets, it remains useful for the entire game. Sure, it doesn’t deal a large amount of damage; that’s not its purpose. Instead, it’s an excellent option for increasing the stagger meter. Some enemies are better handled using the stagger meter than straight damage.

7) Ivaldi’s Anvil

After defeating Brenna Daudi, Kratos gets the heavy runic attack Ivaldi’s Anvil. This can make quick work of trolls when positioned right because it deals large amounts of damage in a focused area. It’s best utilized against small groups or single targets.

6) Breath of Thamur

Breath of Thamur is arguably the best AOE runic attack in God of War. Kratos raises the Leviathan Axe, summons an ice storm, and damages enemies within the vicinity. The only problem: it’s one of the toughest runic attacks to earn, requiring the completion of the Muspelheim Trials.

5) Gift of Apollo

The Gift of Apollo is best used during boss fights, not because it deals large amounts of damage, but since it heals Kratos with each hit. It’s invaluable against bosses like the Valkyries, where a single misstep can cause near-fatal damage. Use the Gift of Apollo, land a few hits, and get back into the fight.

4) Hyperion Slam

For causing high amounts of damage in a small area, use the Hyperion Slam. The God of War winds up an attack with the Blades of Chaos and brings them down in front of him to cause a tremendous explosion. It’s a good choice for clearing paths when overwhelmed.

3) Tartarus Rage

The Tartarus Rage runic attack is a lot like Strike of Utgard — it can serve the God of War well in groups and single-target fights. Kratos flings his Blades of Chaos in a flurry of attacks with a large, focused slam at the end.

2) Meteoric Slam

If Strike of the Utgard is to Tartarus Rage, then Breath of Thamur is to Meteoric Slam. It rains fire onto enemies in a large area, causing heavy burn damage, and is an excellent choice against groups or single-target fights in tight spaces.

1) Hyperion Grapple

Hyperion Grapple is similar to Hel’s Touch, but it requires a small amount of skill to land. The God of War throws a Blade of Chaos and pulls an enemy towards him. A successful grapple adds a large amount of stagger to the target.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer