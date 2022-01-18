God of War tops the Steam player charts of PC PlayStation ports

God of War on PC has proven to be popular amongst plenty of gamers on Steam, and the numbers are in to substantiate its success. Before the release of Katos' Norse Saga on PC, Horizon Zero Dawn was the top game from a PlayStation studio on Steam.

God of War's numbers were lagging a bit behind Horizon Zero Dawn's first-day sales on the day of its release on PC. However, the PC community rallied behind God of War the very next day, fuelled by the many great reviews of the PC port. It now appears that Kratos has claimed the crown for a PlayStation studio game on PC.

How many players have been on God of War at the same time for PC?

Steam allows anyone to see player numbers for a game through the Steam Charts app. When using Steam Charts, anyone can view concurrent players, peak player counts, and players over time. This applies to God of War as well, and the peak player count for the game so far is 73,529. This could always change, but that will be tough after the opening weekend for PC.

For reference, the peak player count for Horizon Zero Dawn is 49,582. This record was also set on the opening weekend for the PC version of the game. Clearly, there was some hype built for the latest PlayStation studio game, and players have even started to build a modding community through Nexus Mods. Sony Santa Monica appears to be committed to the PC ports, which is a great sign for the game.

Of course, the next natural question is whether Ragnarok or the next Horizon game will appear on PC. Both of the sequel games are set to release on PlayStation platforms in 2022, but PC is a different story.

Will Ragnarok release on PC in the future?

Ragnarok could appear on PC at a later date (Image via Sony)

So far, there are no guarantees on the release of God of War: Ragnarok for PC. Cory Barlog, the Creative Director at Sony Santa Monica, has said that the sequel's release on PC is ultimately up to Sony.

However, he did give details in his interview with Game Informer about the PC process. According to Barlog, many PlayStation Studios have successfully pressured Sony into PC-related releases, and the odds of more happening are certainly high based on the game's recent Steam success.

Edited by Siddharth Satish