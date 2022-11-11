God of War Ragnarok: How to defeat Fraekni the Zealous (Midgard) Berserker Soul

Released on PS4 and PS5, God of War Ragnarok is the latest installment in the God of War franchise and tracks the adventures of Kratos and Atreus as they journey through the nine realms of Norse Mythology.

Berserker Souls are side quests that players will come across in God of War Ragnarok. These are small boss battles that often drop loot, which comes in handy during the game. Now, some of these Berserker Souls are quite easy to beat, while others can be difficult in nature, so players are advised to check their weapons and gear before they venture into a Berserker Soul fight.

Where to find and defeat Fraekni the Zealous in God of War Ragnarok?

Fraekni the Zealous is probably one of the first Berserker Souls that players will encounter in God of War Ragnarok. To find this soul, players will have to make their way to Fraekni's gravestone that sits snugly upon the open plain on the Lake of the Nine in Midgard.

For quicker navigation, players can make their way to the abandoned Realm Tower in the area that is towards the east of Dwarven Shop.

Once they've located the gravestone, players will have to interact with it to trigger the fight. She's one of the easiest Berserker Souls in the game.

Since she doesn't dish out any additional status effects, the fight against her won't be too difficult. It all boils down to being patient and reading her attacks.

She has three specific attacks that she dishes out at regular intervals. The attacks in God of War Ragnarok are as follows:

Her first attack is a simple dash. This dash deals a lot of damage and is unblockable. Before launching this attack, Fraekni usually steps back a few times and gains some distance before charging at Kratos. Before going into this attack, she usually says "Guide me, my king!"

Her second attack can stagger Kratos. She uses her battle-axe to gain some air and then comes crashing down on players. This attack is usually preceded by the words, "Repent!"

Her final attack is the most dangerous one of them all. She comes in close range and either jabs with her axe head or performs an overhead strike. Whenever she's executing either of the attacks mentioned here, she usually follows it up with the other.

To counter her first attack, players can simply step out of the way or dodge to one side. If Fraekni crashes into a wall, players can quickly go in and land a few strikes to stagger her. However, if there's some distance between the two, it's advisable not to get too ambitious because it might cost you heavily.

For the second attack, a well-timed parry with the shield can make a world of difference. The same goes for the final attack too, but players need to be careful because she usually follows it up with another attack.

As mentioned before, this fight is all about patience, and players shouldn't rush into the fight without any prior planning. Fraekni can be really unforgiving when it comes to dishing out damage in God of War Ragnarok. Once defeated, she drops one of the three fabled Berserker armor pieces and other loot that can come in handy throughout the game.

