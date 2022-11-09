Compared to its predecessor, God of War: Ragnarok features an overhauled combat system. There are several ways to engage in a fight, with numerous mechanics and weapons available for players' use. One of the base mechanics in the game is staggering, or as it is known in-game, stunning.

Stun is an incredibly powerful move that can turn the tides in a boss battle and help you deal extra damage. It can even facilitate insta-kills.

Stunning enemies in God of War Ragnarok

Stunning enemies can be easily executed by filling up the stun bar:

Each enemy has a stun bar located right underneath their health bars.

This bar fills up gradually by landing successful hits on the enemy, using both fists and weapons.

The enemy will be immobilized for a brief moment when the bar is filled.

Move closer to the enemy and press the R3 button when prompted to execute a finishing move.

On weaker enemies, stunning can instantly kill them.

For bosses, stunning them will leave an opening for a special attack that deals massive damage.

Parrying enemies can also fill up the stun bar.

The Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos can also be upgraded to increase the stun duration.

What is God of War: Ragnarok?

Ragnarok is the sequel to the 2018 soft reboot of God of War. A PlayStation exclusive, it was developed by Santa Monica Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The sequel revisits ancient Scandinavia and features Kratos and his now teenage son Atreus. As the title suggests, the game covers the events of Ragnarok, the end of the world.

Kratos and his son must find a way to prevent Ragnarok while uncovering their destinies and Loki's identity. The game is the latest entry in the ongoing Norse saga of Kratos’ adventures.

Who are Kratos and Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok?

Kratos - The protagonist of the ongoing series, Kratos was a Spartan warrior who was tricked into killing his wife and daughter by the original God of War, Ares.

After exacting revenge on Ares and succeeding him, Kratos grew disillusioned with the Greek Gods and proceeded to brutally wipe them out.

Afterward, he fled to the Northlands and met his wife, Faye, with whom he had a son, Atreus. Following her death, Kratos and Atreus journey to the highest peak of the Nine Realms to spread her ashes. Ragnarok chronicles their exploits three years later.

Atreus - Atreus is the son of Kratos and Faye. Introduced as a young boy, he has grown more mature and stronger in the sequel. Coupled with that, he boasts newfound abilities and is capable of holding his own in a fight. Atreus returns to his father’s side to uncover Loki's fate.

God of War Ragnarok is an upcoming action-adventure game developed for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5. It was released on November 9, 2022.

