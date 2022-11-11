God of War Ragnarok: How to defeat Beigadr The Feared

God of War Ragnarok features several side quests and optional endgame bosses. These fights can be brutal and challenging, which is why it's highly recommended to use mid-to-end-game Kratos for these quests to have an easier time in battle.

Berserker boss battles are among the toughest optional content that Ragnarok players can participate in. Similar to 2018’s God of War’s Valkyrie fights, they will require a lot of practice and skill to beat and will reward gamers with unique drops for upgrades. This guide will offer tips on how to defeat a Berserker named Beigard The Feared.

Note: This guide may contain minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

How to beat Beigadr The Feared in God of War Ragnarok

Beigadr The Feared is one of the easier Berserkers in the game. Unfortunately, that doesn't make the entity any less of a threat. As always, players must be very mindful of his attacks and dodge them at the right moment. Some tips to defeat him have been provided below.

Beigadr will fly up high and shoot balls of lightning at Kratos. These will track the latter, so make sure to dodge them at the last moment to avoid being hit.

Beigadr may summon lightning from the ground (indicated by red zones). Carefully steer clear of the hit zones and roll through to the unaffected areas, or else Kratos will be electrocuted and paralyzed for a brief while.

He may also choose to face you head-on. In this case, make sure to parry his offensive moves to get an opening and attack.

Beigard can also hit the ground hard after being airborne. If he chooses to use this move, a red circle will follow you on the ground, indicating his area of attack. Dodge it at the last second to avoid being hit.

Attacks preceded by a yellow circle can be blocked and parried. It is advised to parry his attacks whenever possible to deal additional damage.

Attacks preceded by a red circle, however, can't be blocked. Nor can they be parried. Players must dodge them to avoid getting hit by these heavy attacks.

Patience is key to defeating this boss. Look for an opening to strike back, and dodge his attacks when necessary. The fight ends when Beigadr’s health drops to zero, and Kratos uses R3 to execute the finisher on him.

Loot dropped from defeating Beigadr

Defeating Beigadr will get the gamer several rewards for Kratos:

Bonded Leather: This item can be used to improve both Kratos and Atreus’s armors up to three levels.

Shattered Runes: These can be used for various runic upgrades.

Tempered Remnants: These items are used to craft weapons and armor.

Asgard’s Might Enchantment: The enchantment can be equipped to increase the damage dealt by Kratos’s weapon attacks and its abilities based on its cooldown. It has a strength of 12 and a cooldown of three.

Where can players find Beigadr The Feared?

Beigadr The Feared can be found in Svartalfheim, on Alberich’s Island. This Berserker is likely to be spotted near his gravestone.

To unlock his challenge, God of War players must start 'Favor Fit for a King’ and reach chapter 9, ‘Word of Fate’. They will have to make their way through the main campaign to arrive at the King’s Grave North-East in the Lake of Nine. Subsequently, gamers will obtain the mysterious ‘Inert Hilt of Skofnung’ from an ominous gravestone that will summon a wall of ice. Upon getting the Hilt, one can insert it into any gravestone to begin the challenge.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 consoles. A sequel to 2018's God of War, Ragnarok was released worldwide on November 9, 2022, to a universally positive response from critics and fans alike.

