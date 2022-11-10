How to defeat Thor the final time in God of War Ragnarok

Despite Odin constantly humiliating and insulting Thor throughout God of War Ragnarok, he remained loyal until the last battle. The God of Thunder is eager to fight Kratos, as the last bastion between Kratos and a duel with the All-Father. However, Thor will not be bested so easily in God of War Ragnarok.

After all, he is the next-to-last boss. He’s agile, incredibly powerful, and does not want to listen to reason. He’s not impossible to beat, though, and it’s time for a little payback after Thor jumped you at the beginning of the game.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Thor boss battle in God of War Ragnarok, as well as his ultimate fate.

How to best the God of Thunder in God of War Ragnarok

“No more f**king games.”

Thor brings Mjollnir to bear, proud that he is finally allowed to kill Kratos, and he is completely deaf to reason or discussion.

The God of War Ragnarok boss can quickly dash full screen and unleash a series of lightning-charged strikes. This is often followed by a massive, unblockable AOE attack. Mimir also tries to help sway Thor, but it doesn’t work. Instead, he jumps into the sky and throws an unblockable wave of lightning at the ground.

“I can take it. Can you?”

He’s quick to throw a few punches and then follow up with that huge AOE ground pound. Thor will also throw several full-screen lightning blasts at this point, but they can be easily dodged.

The God of Thunder is quick to throw a blockable attack, followed by a pair of unblockables, but you might stop the unblockable strikes if you parry first and attack aggressively.

At the 75% HP mark, he’ll start smashing his hammer into the ground, calling several avoidable lightning strikes. You’ll see the huge red circles on the ground, which is a signal to get out of the way.

Watch: Lightning crashes

Phase 2 will begin soon, with Kratos being pounded into the home of Odin behind them. You’ll have a QTE here, where you can use L1/R1 to punch Thor until the next phase begins. You’ll also have to mash/hold Circle when Thor blasts lightning through the Blades of Chaos chains.

God of War Ragnarok’s penultimate boss isn’t ready to go down yet. When Thor glows blue, you can shield strike him as he climbs into the air. You won’t want to be hit by that devastating strike.

Watch: Avoid his constant lightning attacks

The AOE ground pound continues, and Thor is charged with electrical energy. The lightning marks remain on the ground, so avoid running through them. A new attack appears, where Thor hurls Mjollnir to knock Kratos back.

Thor will also use back-to-back unblockable strikes, starting on the ground, then dive-bombing from the air, and following up with one more up-close strike. These can all be swiftly avoided.

Around 50%, Thor will start teleporting away and diving at you with Mjollnir in this God of War Ragnarok boss battle. After this, you’ll have another cutscene where the two gods grapple, where you need to mash/hold Circle. This will begin Phase 3 of the God of War fight.

Watch: The end is near

The lightning will begin raining down again, but the strikes will appear in greater numbers and drop faster. Now, they seem to chase Kratos, so stay on the move. He will continue to chase and strike at you while lightning falls, so you must constantly be ready.

Odin’s son will now also shoot unblockable lightning blasts while the attacks continue to rain from the heavens. Just dodge his attacks and whittle down the last of his HP. Nothing new is happening in this phase. He is, however, very agile to avoid your attacks.

The last cut scene triggers and Thor is bested. However, just as he’s about to see reason, Odin kills his own son and lays the blame on Kratos and Atreus. It’s time to fight the ultimate boss of God of War Ragnarok: Odin, the All-Father.

