God of War Ragnarok: How to travel to Asgard

Asgard, the fabled home of the Norse Gods, is an important realm in God of War Ragnarok. So far, Asgard has only been spoken of in the series. With the arrival of the latest title, players will finally be able to make their way to this realm using the Bifrost. The developers have certainly stayed true to Nordic Mythology in many ways, especially when it comes to the realms seen in-game.

According to Nordic mythology, Asgard is one of the nine realms and home to the Aesir Gods, including the Allfather Odin. Interestingly, this particular realm was one of the major talking points for God of War Ragnarok since players were eager to see this realm as well as Vanaheim and Svartalfheim. But how does one get to Asgard?

Note: This article includes spoilers.

How to get to Asgard in God of War Ragnarok

Sadly, Asgard is not an explorable location, which means that there aren't any collectibles hidden in the realm. As it's not an explorable location, players will only be able to visit this realm during story missions, which isn't too bad, considering this is the first time that Santa Monica Studio has delivered a title of such magnitude.

The first time that fans can get to Asgard is during a mission known as "The Runaway," which players will gain access to after progressing about halfway through the main storyline. As expected, this mission is a part of the main storyline as well. This quest is triggered once players have made their way back to Sindri's house after visiting Vanaheim.

At the start of this quest, Atreus gets upset with Kratos and runs away to Midgard. Once he returns home, Odin's ravens, Huginn and Muninn, convince him to let them take him to Asgard, where the quest finally begins. After this instance, players can still visit Asgard a few times over the duration of the game, but only during the main storyline quests in God of War Ragnarok.

Unfortunately, there's nothing too interesting in Asgard other than a few chests and coffins that drop loot. Nevertheless, players should make sure to loot all the chests that they come across in the realm as there's a fair chance that these chests will drop rare Dwarven Steel and other useful materials.

The fact that Asgard isn't available during normal open-world exploration has already been established. To make matters worse, players won't be able to access this area even after the game's main storyline concludes. This is primarily because Asgard is destroyed at the end of the game.

Following its destruction, fragments of Asgard can be found in other realms. Although they aren't significant to the storyline anymore, Kratos can still travel to those areas and defeat any enemies found within these locations for additional XP.

And that's all there is to reaching Asgard in God of War Ragnarok. After a considerable waiting period, the title is scheduled to go live on November 9 and will pick up from where its sequel, God of War (2018), left off. It will certainly be interesting to see how the storyline progresses after God of War Ragnarok.

