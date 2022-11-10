Best Runic Attacks for all weapons in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok's combat is one of the best parts of the game, where you have non-stop brutal but technical violence. Besides your new weapon skills, movement abilities, and techniques, you can also use powerful Runic Attacks. Each weapon can have two of these, one for light and heavy attacks of that weapon.

They all have cooldowns and can be enhanced with EXP, but some simply stand out as superior in God of War Ragnarok. Kratos activates these attacks by holding L1, then pressing R1 or R2, depending on which attack you want to utilize.

While all of them are satisfying and fun to use, the following section dives into the best of each of Kratos' weapons in God of War Ragnarok.

Explore these amazing Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok

1) Leviathan Axe

Light Runic attack: Winter's Bite

Winter's Bite Heavy Runic attack: Fog of Fimbulwinter

The first weapon Kratos starts with is the Leviathan Axe. The very first Runic attack you unlock in the game is an excellent option to begin with. You unlock this shortly after your shield is shattered in battle. Winter's Bite is a dashing attack where you charge ice around the axe and strike a target with great force. Increasing its level also increases the Frost status it dea withls.

Fog of Fimbulwinter is your heavy attack option. It's a straightforward strike, that releases a massive ice wave that inflicts Frost damage and freezes all enemies caught in the path. Leveling it up increases the wave's duration, damage, and Frost element. This is unlocked during the "Forging Destiny" chapter of God of War Ragnarok, in a Legendary Chest.

2) Blades of Chaos

Light Runic attack: Flames of Anguish

Flames of Anguish Heavy Runic attack: Helios Flare

These God of War Ragnarok attacks deal great damage and are ideal for wielding the long-range weapons of Kratos. Once again, your light Runic attack is unlocked throughout the game. Flames of Anguish scorches enemies with the Blades of Chaos, uppercutting them, and creating a fiery geyser.

It launches enemies, which allows you to set up several devastating follow-up combos. Leveling it up increases the Burn status significantly and the number of fiery eruptions it creates.

For heavy Runic Attacks, you'll likely want Helios Flare. It's a precision strike that slows down time. Kratos conjures a long-range fire bolt that inflicts burns and deals decent damage. If you're fighting someone that isn't especially mobile, this is a move for you. You can also continue holding R1 at higher levels, adding a tremendous final explosion at the end.

One of the Legendary Chests in the Abandoned Village of Vanaheim will feature this chest. It's a reward for solving the optional wooden crane puzzle after Fiske.

3) Draupnir

Light Runic attack: Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers

Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers Heavy Runic attack: Artillery of the Ancients

Your final weapon in God of War Ragnarok is the Draupnir spear, a long-range, wind-infused weapon. It's fast and devastating, and so are its Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok.

If you open the Legendary Chest in Helheim on the main path while going through the "Reunion" story, you'll find Thrust of a Thousand Spears. It creates a flurry of stabs, with Draupnir embedding them into the enemy. Pressing R1 deals more strikes.

Artillery of the Ancients will be your go-to for heavy Runic Attacks on the Draupnir. You'll unlock it during the "Creatures of Prophecy" mission so you won't miss out on it. This triggers before you meet Freya at Freyr's camp.

A hard-hitting attack, it rains down Draupnir spears from the sky. Leveling it up increases the quantity and duration of your rain of destruction. It's fantastic to use while entering combat to keep your foes constantly taking damage.

There are other Runic weapon attacks in God of War Ragnarok, of course, but these are the ones that are the most potent and powerful. Use whichever suits your playstyle and situation, but these attacks will always be useful.

Poll : 0 votes