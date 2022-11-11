How to easily find and obtain Forged Iron in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok provides players with multiple ways to make Kratos more powerful as he progresses through the main story and narrative. From obtaining new skills and attaching weapon enchantments to upgrading weapons and armor, there is a lot that players can do to make Kratos’ build fit their style of play.

However, to upgrade or craft most weapons and armor, players must get their hands on certain resources and materials that can be found while exploring the world.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

When it comes to re-enforcing weapons and armor with new upgrades, players will be required to invest in materials like Rawhide and Forged Iron.

Forged Iron is one of the core crafting materials in Ragnarok. While it isn’t exactly difficult to come across, collecting a fair amount to get one's upgrades going is easier said than done.

A lot of players are struggling to obtain a good amount of Forged Iron. Today’s guide aims to help players have an easier time locating and collecting the material in God of War Ragnarok.

Opening all the chests in the God of War Ragnarok world and other ways to obtain Forged Iron in the game

To have an easier time obtaining Forged Iron in God of War Ragnarok, here are a few things you can do:

One of the most reliable ways of obtaining Forged Iron is to open all the chests that you come across in the world. You will find a great number of chests when completing the main missions. However, the amount of Forged Iron that you will obtain from them will not exactly be enough to help you max out everything on Kratos and Atreus.

When it comes to getting your hands on more Forged Iron, you will be required to venture off the beaten path. Santa Monica has created a very detailed and complex world in God of War Ragnarok, with every corner providing new areas to explore.

One of the more reliable ways of going into these off-path areas is to invest some time in completing all the side quests like Favors. Favors will automatically ask you to go into and explore new areas on the map.

Investing some time in completing the side quests will lead you to unexplored chests and coffins, which will contain a fair amount of rare loot as well as Rawhide and Forged Iron. While the main quests alone will not help net you a sizeable amount, these off-route chests and coffins will allow you to obtain a great number of them in a very short time.

Exploration is very much rewarded in God of War Ragnarok. You can quite easily get through the main story in the lower difficulty levels. However, when it comes to the hard and ultra-hard modes, you are bound to have a tough time, especially if Kratos is not prepared for the end-game grind.

Exploring new areas on the map while obtaining legendary loot and crafting resources are the best ways of scaling the Spartan in the latest franchise entry.

Poll : 0 votes