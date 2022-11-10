How to easily destroy the Hafgufa’s bindings in God of War Ragnarok’s Secret of the Sands Favor

Puzzle-solving is one of the core gameplay mechanics in God of War Ragnarok. Not only will accurately solving them allow you to reach and open Legendary Chests, but it will even help you through certain side quests and missions.

One such puzzle players need to solve in the latest franchise entry is to destroy the Hafgufa’s bindings during the Secret of the Sands Favor mission. The quest takes place in the Dark Elven caves, where you must free a captured creature, the Hafgufa, that looks like a jellyfish.

The creature is trying to sing, but it’s trapped in the Dark Elf hive, and to be able to free it, you will be required to destroy all of its bindings. However, being able to break them is incredibly tricky, and many players are having a hard time with it.

Therefore, today’s guide will go over how you can destroy Hafgufa’s bindings during God of War Ragnarok’s Secret of the Sands Favor.

Destroying all of Hafgufa’s bindings in God of War Ragnarok

Destroying all of Hafgufa’s bindings in God of War Ragnarok to free the creature during the Secret of the Sands Favor mission is one of the more complicated puzzles in the game. Hence, to be able to do it successfully, you will be required to,

Make your way inside the cave where the Hafgufa is housed, captured by the Dark Elves. Once inside, you will be required to move towards the center and look to your left, where you will notice a deposit of gold ore that is blocking your path to the next area.

There will also be a red jar near you containing a bomb, which you will need to collect and throw at the ore to destroy it. This will, in turn, clear up a path for you, allowing you to have a better angle on the Dark Elf hive.

Once you have opened up the path, you will then be required to go jump through it and make it to the landing, which will provide you with a much better view of all the Hafgufa bindings. There you will notice the presence of a Twilight Stone present behind the very first binding.

You can line up your shot with the Leviathan Axe and throw it to break the first binding. Two other bindings will also be visible from this spot, and once again, you will be able to try the axe to break each of them.

Once you have removed those bindings, you will then need to make your way back to starting location of the cave and look up left to find another Twilight Stone. You will then need to angle your axe to aim for the one on the far left. Upon throwing it, the weapon will go through the second stone and hit the final binding.

Once you have broken all the bindings in God of War Ragnarok, you will make your way to the hive cave and successfully free the Hafgufa from its captors.

