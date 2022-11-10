How to easily find the two Muspelheim seeds in God of War Ragnarok

Muspelheim is one of the many realms that players get to unlock as they progress through God of War Ragnarok. It is one of the returning regions from the 2018 title, where Kratos and Atreus went through all the trials of Surtr to get a chance at unlocking all the chests in the realm.

In Ragnarok, you will get to visit the realm once again. However, to gain access to it, you must get your hands on two Muspelheim seeds as you make your way through the narrative.

While the first seed is easy to come by, the second one is a bit tricky to acquire. Moreover, the game does not exactly provide much detail on how you can go about collecting it. This is one of the reasons why many players are having a bit of trouble unlocking the realm in the title.

Today’s guide explains how you can easily come across the two Muspelheim seeds in God of War Ragnarok.

Steps you can follow to find the Muspelheim seeds in God of War Ragnarok

To obtain the two Muspelheim seeds in God of War Ragnarok and unlock the realm, you can follow these instructions:

Play the story a bit till you reach Svartalfheim, the realm of the Dwarves. This is one of the earliest areas you can unlock in the game. It is accessible as early as after the first mission.

You will then be required to make your way to the Modvitnir’s Rig on the west side of the Bay of Bounty. Towards the south, you will find a legendary chest containing the first Muspelheim seed.

You will have to wait a while to get your hands on the second seed, as access to it is locked behind the progression of the main God of War Ragnarok narrative. Hence, you will not be able to get the seed till the game brings you back to Svartalfheim during Kratos and Atreus’ journey. This will happen after you obtain the Draupnir Spear in the game.

After the game takes you back to Svartalfheim, you can head to Dragon Beach, located southeast of the Bay of Bounty. Once there, you will need to throw the Draupnir Spear into the side of the hole in the wall. This will allow you to reach the next level.

Making your way across the wooden walkway, you will need to turn left toward the statue of a Dwarf. Take another left to encounter Grims and a Bergsra, whom you will be required to defeat in a fight.

Once you have taken down the enemies, you must take the bomb from the fire jar and throw it at the gold ore blocking your access to a Legendary Chest.

Once you have unblocked the chest, you will be able to interact with it and obtain the second Muspelheim seed contained within.

Once you have both the Muspelheim seeds, you will need to take them to the Mystic Gateway. This will unlock access to the realm and permanently let you visit the area whenever you want in God of War Ragnarok.

