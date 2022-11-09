God of War Ragnarok features several realms to explore like its predecessor. Muspelheim is unlockable as a fiery realm of challenging trials. Taking part in these trials completes 'The Crucible Favor' mission.

Muspelheim is also known as 'The Realm of Fire' and is the source of heat for all the Nine Realms. It is also home to Surtr the brave and his descendants who are prophesied to destroy Asgard during Ragnarok.

Surtr in God of War Ragnarok (image via Sony)

It is a vast landscape of lava and ash, with active volcanoes and black skies.

Note: Minor spoilers for the God of War Ragnarok may follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Muspelheim is a relatively small location in God of War Ragnarok

To unlock the fire realm, players must find and collect two seed halves and combine them. This guide will list the ways to obtain the two seeds in God of War Ragnarok.

First Muspelheim Seed Location

The first seed is located in Svartalfheim.

Enter Modvitnir’s Rig, located at the west of The Watchtower.

Dock the boat and enter into combat against several Wretches to climb up the rig.

Climb up the rig and throw your axe on the golden paddle to trigger lowering the gate.

Climb up the wooden structure in front after going across the gap.

Kill all enemies in the area.

Open the Legendary Chest to obtain the first Muspelheim seed.

Second Muspelheim Seed Location

The second half of the seed is only obtainable much later on in the game.

It is only unlockable once players obtain the tool for interacting with the wind spots, accessible once they return to Svartalfheim later in the campaign.

Head to Dragon Beach near the east of the Bay of Bounty.

From there, head on to Alberich Hollow and dock at Radsvinn’s Rig.

Climb up the golden chain left of the Nornir Chest and climb up the wind spot using your spear.

Make your way across the gap and head left toward the statue of the dwarf with a hammer.

Take a left turn from the dwarf statue to come across some enemies. Defeat them.

Once you deal with the enemies, pick up the fire bomb nearby to throw it at the Legendary Chest.

Once the chest is cleared of rubble, the second seed can be obtained from the chest.

Players can now travel to Muspelheim with the two halves of the seed once they access any mystic gateway.

What can players do after unlocking Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok?

Muspelheim is a relatively small location and features several trails for players to master. This is very challenging endgame content and it is recommended that players complete these trails, if interested, after finishing the main campaign for an easier time.

After completing the three trials and collecting the three keys, players can further unlock Surtr’s Hidden Trials, which are accessible at the volcano summit.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 consoles on November 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes