How to easily find the Legendary Chest at Althjof's Rig in God of War Ragnarok

The crafting and gear upgrade feature is one of the core gameplay elements of God of War Ragnarok. While it keeps many of the features introduced by the 2018 title, there are significantly more elements to the mechanic this time around. Players can now do a lot to customize Kratos’ build in the game.

To be able to craft and upgrade weapons or gear in God of War Ragnarok, you will first need to get your hands on some crafting material. These resources are strewn all over the world, and there are a variety of ways you can go about collecting them.

One of the more reliable ways, however, is to open some of the legendary chests out in the world. These chests contain rare parts for weapon and armor upgrades but are not easy to come across in the game.

One Legendary Chest that players have a hard finding is the one at Althjof's Rig. Hence, today’s guide explains how you can easily find it in God of War Ragnarok.

Players must head to Svartalfheim to find the Legendary Chest at Althjof’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok

To find the Legendary Chest at Althjof’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok, you must make your way to Svartalfheim and then travel to the northwestern part of the Bay of Bounty.

If you closely follow the side quests, you will reach this area during the “Service of Asgard” side mission, which will be given to you by Mimir. He will task you to destroy multiple drill rigs by the Bay.

Once you have reached the Bay of Bounty, you will be able to find the Legendary Chest by following these steps:

Make your way from the dock up the chain and blow up the first barrel, which will be located on the left. Head to the elevator-like platform and lower it till it steps. You will notice that there are red crystals under the elevator. You can use your chains on it, allowing the platform to descend even further.

Once you are at the lowest level, go straight and then blow up the next barrel that you will find to open up a passage. Going forward and then taking a left, you will be able to jump to the upper levels, where you will need to open the wooden gate and blow up another barrel downstairs.

By turning left and crawling along the wall, you will reach a blocked-off area. Here you will need to climb up and jump down breaking the platform below with Kratos’ body force. You will then need to defeat a few monsters until you reach (and read) some runes.

You will find more crystals below the next elevator. You can use your chains on it and go up one tier where you will be able to interact with the elevator mechanism. Make your way around the blocked-off area. You will then need to head left, jump up to the tier above, and use the elevator to get to the other side.

For the final step of this puzzle in God of War Ragnarok, you will need to go straight from the elevator and make your way up until you reach the grate of the rig. Upon breaking the grate, and putting out the flames with your axe, you must break the barrels behind and walk along the edge of the platform.

You will then be able to climb down and interact with another elevator mechanism that will take you up. Using the chains again, you should climb higher till you find a gap. After passing through it, you will notice a breakable wall. Upon breaking it with Kratos’ body, you will be able to find the Legendary Chest.

Finding the Legendary Chest at Althjof’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok is admittedly a bit complicated. It will need a fair bit of patience and know-how about all the abilities that Kratos has at his disposal. However, it’s not entirely difficult to figure out, and hopefully, today's guide will help you out with it.

