How to easily kill annoying Wretch enemies in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is easily the most anticipated game of 2022 by a long margin. Its predecessor was already a marvelous action-adventure title and one of the best offerings of the last console generation. With God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio improved the systems introduced in the last game while also addressing the handful of complaints players had with it.

One of the most prominent criticisms gamers levied against the 2018 title was the lack of variety in enemies. Thankfully, Ragnarok offers a staggering number of enemies and bosses to go up against. That said, some foes can be really annoying to defeat, especially during the early sections of the game. This includes a little enemy called the Wretch.

Wretches roam in groups and are capable of dealing a great amount of damage. Making matters worse, these small little critters are really hard to target due to their speed and agility, making them even more difficult to take out. Fortunately, if the right approach is employed, they can be eliminated with minimal difficulty.

Wretch can be really annoying around a Bergsra Mother in God of War Ragnarok

Wretches, although they might not look like the ferocious creatures they are, can easily overwhelm players during the early hours of exploring the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.

The in-game description found in the Bestiary journal in God of War Ragnarok describes Wretches as:

"On their own, they may seem an easy foe, but rarely are they seen without companions. A pack of Wretches will quickly overwhelm the strongest of enemies. Wretches thrive in wetlands. Find any body of water and they'll likely be nearby, basking in mud and filth, not doing any favors to their already unique scent. You'll need to be quick on your feet during an encounter with a Wretch of any kind... and watch the teeth!"

While dealing with Wretches when they are the only enemies around can be fairly easy, the problem arises when they team up with other creatures found in the Wetlands, such as Bergsra and Bergsra Mother. The latter is capable of throwing groups of these tiny critters at you during battle.

Here are a few things you can use to manage and kill Wretches, even in the presence of other foes:

The best weapon to use against Wretches and most enemies in the Wetlands region is the Blades of Chaos. It can perform horizontal sweeps that cover a large area, keeping Kratos protected from attacks coming from the sides and behind.

Atreus is the best offensive option against Wretches since his arrows can allow you to maintain a certain distance from the creatures.

The Stone Wall Shield is a significantly better choice against the Wretches than the Dauntless Shield.

Unlocking the melee skills for the Blades of Chaos can be really helpful against both Wretches and Bergsra enemies.

Wretches can also form nests that can be found throughout the Wetlands region. They spawn hordes of these creatures that God of War Ragnarok players can kill for a good chunk of XP. However, they could also opt to destroy a nest to limit Wretches from spawning in the area.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

God of War Ragnarok, while being significantly more challenging than the last game, especially on higher difficulties, also offers a host of exciting skills, weapon upgrades, and other combat gear that players can use to overcome any challenge. Be it a simple enemy encounter or a boss fight; there is a multitude of options and tools that gamers can employ to make combat really engaging and fun.

The sequel to the phenomenal 2018 soft reboot of the God of War series is currently available on PlayStation devices. Ragnarok is built on the foundations of the last game but has been significantly improved when it comes to almost every aspect compared to its predecessor, from moment-to-moment gameplay to the overall quest design and pacing of the story. If gamers haven't played the title yet, now is as good a time as any.

Poll : 0 votes