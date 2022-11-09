How long does it take to beat God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is the latest installment in the franchise. Picking up where the story left off, Kratos and Atreus will be running around the nine realms in Norse Mythology while interacting with several characters, including some iconic Norse gods.

For now, Ragnarok will be available on PS4 and PS5. While the title will be released on PC in the future, there is no precise date for when that will happen.

As players dive into the title, many have been speculating how long it will take to complete the game. The following section dives into some of the information available to get a prospective idea.

God of War Ragnarok can be fully completed in roughly 60 hours

The main storyline in Ragnarok is approximately around 20-25 hours long. However, players who love to indulge in some of the side quests will be able to complete the game in around 35 hours. For completionists who love to finish every major or minor activity in any game, Ragnarok offers approximately 60 hours worth of content.

Apart from the main storyline, which contains around 11 story missions, players can embark on other side missions and quests. While completing these missions isn't important, they often drop some rare crafting materials and loot. Some of them also have some fantastic cutscenes too. The side missions are as follows:

Favors: Side quests that involve secondary and tertiary characters seen in God of War Ragnarok.

Labors: Open-world activities, such as Nornir chest puzzles, and other in-game action milestones.

Treasure Maps: Drawings on parchment that hint at multiple loot caches spread out all over the world.

Artifacts: Valuable trinkets can be sold to Brok and Sindri in exchange for in-game currency.

Completing all these side activities, including the main 11 storyline missions successfully, will require close to 50-60 hours of playtime. However, if someone gets stuck on a mission or multiple missions, that playtime might get extended. Additionally, players will also face 12 Berserker Souls in the entire game. Of these, only one is part of the story's mission. The rest are entirely optional.

Another exciting part is the arrival of an activity known as Draugr Pits. This activity revolves around defeating a lot of Draugrs, a.k.a. undead. Multiple miniboss battles have also been added to the latest iteration.

Overall, players have many challenges in store should they be looking for one in God of War Ragnarok. It's not a 'breeze through' game on standard difficulty. However, if players are looking for a more formidable challenge, they can increase the difficulty a bit.

To sum it up, Ragnarok is a game meant to be played at a slow and docile pace while hacking through one enemy before going on to the next. Players who speed run through this game will miss out on a lot in terms of visuals and storytelling.

