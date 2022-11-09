Jötunheim is one of the key regions of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok. It is the last home of the ancient Jötnar race. It is also the last region of God of War (2018), where Kratos and Atreus finally arrive to spread beloved wife and mother Faye’s ashes.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarök will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

How to reach Jötunheim in God of War Ragnarok

To get to Jötunheim, players will simply need to begin the fifth quest in the game, ‘The Lost Sanctuary, ’ a part of Ragnarok’s main campaign.

The realm of the Giants (Image via Sony)

Details on the quest are listed below:

The Lost Sanctuary immediately begins after Atreus meets Angrboda in Ironwood.

Atreus has to follow Angrboda in this quest through a mostly linear path.

Several fights against Draugr are also present. Angrboda will help Atreus in these fights.

As is with most chapters in the game, there are several collectibles to obtain as well.

This is the only time Jötunheim is accessible in the campaign, so be sure to explore the area well.

Jötunheim is explorable after the main campaign ends, in case players want to return to the region and collect all missing achievements and collectibles locked to the area.

Who is Atreus in God of War Ragnarok?

"That was your father in Hel... Is this what it is to be a God? Is this how it always ends? Sons killing their mothers... their fathers?"

A teenage Atreus (Image via Sony)

Atreus, the son of Kratos and his deceased wife Faye, is the deuteragonist of God of War Ragnarok.

Three years after the events of God of War (2018), Atreus once again steps into the world after Fimbulwinter sets in, marking the prophesized start of Ragnarok.

Atreus is now a teenager and has mastered a portion of his abilities, and is capable of holding off on his own.

The game also follows him uncovering the prophecy and destiny of his other name, Loki.

Who is Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok?

Angrboda in Ragnarok (Image via Sony)

Angrboda is the all-new character in the game. Not much is known about her at the start of the game, other than being a young female Giant who survived the genocide of her kind at the hands of Thor and the Aesir Gods, lead by Odin.

She is a key ally to Atreus, and later on, an important friend.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is an action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 line of consoles.

The game is a sequel to 2018’s soft reboot of the long-running PlayStation exclusive series, titled God of War.

The games mark the return of Kratos, now with his teenage son Atreus in ancient Scandinavia. The sequel marks the end of the Norse mythology saga for Kratos.

It was released on November 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes