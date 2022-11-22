God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete Sigrun's Curse favor

God of War Ragnarok, much like the phenomenal God of War (2018), is filled to the brim with some excellent and memorable side quests. The side content in God of War Ragnarok rewards players' curiosity with cool combat gear, upgrade materials, and intriguing lore tidbits that flesh out the already dense and fascinating narrative of the game.

Much like the previous title, God of War Ragnarok follows a non-linear progression, giving players complete freedom on how and when they want to pursue the optional questlines in the game. While most side-quests are unlocked naturally via exploration and story progression, some, such as Favors like "A Viking Funeral" and "Fit for a King," are only available after finishing the main story.

One of the most memorable and fun side-quests in God of War Ragnarok is Sigrun's Curse, which can be unlocked after progressing to the Midgard section of the game. The questline follows Kratos and Freya, looking for the hidden treasury of none other than Sigrun, the former Valkyrie Queen.

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Requirements and rewards for completing Sigrun's Curse favor in God of War Ragnarok

The Sigrun's Curse favor in God if War Ragnarok automatically starts as soon as players reach the Derelict Outpost in Midgard, the outpost houses a Mystic Gateway. If players stumble upon it under-prepared and early for some challenging enemy encounters, they can head back to Sindri's House to upgrade their armor and weapons.

The Midgard section only unlocks after players complete the Vanaheim main quest in the game. It sees Kratos and Freya battle it out against the Nidhogg, tending to Yggdrasil's roots before joining forces against Odin and his army of Einherjar. It is recommended that players are at least level 5 before tackling Sigrun's Curse side-quest to stand a chance against the raider and traveler enemies they will need to fight during the quest.

The objectives of Sigrun's Curse favor are as follows:

Find clues from Sigrun's past

Open the treasury door

Learn the secrets of Sigrun's treasury

Completing the side-quest rewards players with unique upgrade resources and 1500 Kratos XP and 375 Freya XP.

How to complete the Sigrun's Curse side-quest in God of War Ragnarok

Once players reach the Derelict Outpost, head straight for The Oarsmen to arrive at a lore marker. Upon inspecting the lore marker, the Sigrun's Curse side-quest will automatically start. Here are the steps to complete Sigrun's Curse favor in God of War Ragnarok:

Upon reaching the Derelict Outpost, players will face a horde of elemental Wisps, which they need to defeat to proceed.

After defeating the Wisps, players can make their way to a nearby chainpull which raises a bridge, and an accessible lower section with an Odin's Raven and a Kvasir's artefact.

Proceeding through the bridge, players will come across a few enemies, which they need to defeat to proceed to the next section with a crane.

Lower the crane and rotate it to cross to proceed ahead.

Climbing to the next section, players will find a lore marker, a legendary chest, and the first half of the Fjorturlund Vault Key.

Next, players need to head out of the Oarsmen and proceed to the opposite side of the frozen lake.

Locate a raider camp inside a nearby cave. Defeat all the raiders to progress.

Once all raiders are dealt with, players can head out of the cave. They will face a Stalker miniboss.

After defeating the Stalker, head down the stairs adjacent to the boss fight arena. Here you will find the second piece of the Fjorturlund Vault Key.

Once you have the two pieces of the Key, head south toward "The Lost Treasure."

Here you must solve an environmental puzzle to access Sigrun's vault.

Pull Tyr's shield to the left and climb it.

Once players make their way up, deal with a horde of elemental Wisps and pull a stone slab to block the shield's right side.

Reposition the shield for the gate to be accessible. Use Freya's Sigil arrows to chain frost across the two gears to keep the gate open.

Once players enter the vault, fight a traveler to access the secrets of Sigrun's treasury.

After defeating the traveler enemy, players can access the Lore Marker to finish the favor.

While the quest is pretty long and requires players to go up against some really tough enemies, it is easily one of the most lore-rich and exciting side quests in God of War Ragnarok and one that players should not miss out on after completing the main story.

Poll : 0 votes