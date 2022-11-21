God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete A Viking Funeral favor

God of War Ragnarok, much like its predecessor, God of War (2018), is filled to the brim with some really intriguing and rewarding side quests. The game's non-linear progression system allows players to attempt the side content in any order they prefer, without any repurcussions to the overarching narrative.

Most side-quests in God of War Ragnarok are unlocked organically during the story, either via exploration of the different realms or progressing through certain parts of the story. However, there are also a few that are either completely or partially locked until players finish the main plot.

Quests like Fit for a King and Trials of Muspelheim, while available and accessible before completing the main story, are meant as end-game content. These quests offer some really challenging boss battles, and require gear and upgrades that players will only unlock after completing a substantial portion of the main campaign.

However, there are a few quests in God of War Ragnarok that are only available after finishing the main story, such as the favor: A Viking Funeral.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for God of War Ragnarok's ending.

Requirements and rewards for completing A Viking Funeral favor in God of War Ragnarok

A Viking Funeral favor in God of War Ragnarok is only unlocked upon completing the main story, which includes the boss fight against Thor, followed by a multi-phase battle against Odin, and the epilogue section that sees Atreus set out on his own path in the search for the Giants across the Norse lands.

The favor is an automatic unlock after players complete the epilogue of the game. A Viking Funeral is basically a narrative quest where Atrues and Kratos give their farewell to the beloved blacksmith, Brok, who was killed by Odin at the end of the first half of the plot.

Brok's death was easily the most tragic moment of God of War Ragnarok, only seconded by Atreus leaving Kratos in search of the Giants and Thor's death at the hands of the All-father.

Players can start the quest by traveling to Nidavellir in Svartalfheim and going to the tavern, where Durlin, Raeb, and Lunda are preparing for Brok's final rites.

They will need to interact with Brok's lifeless body kept on a nearby table in the tavern and watch the cutscene that ensues. After that, they need to proceed to Sverd Sands to progress the questline.

Players can get to Sverd Sands either by taking the Mystic Gateway or by using the raft. It is recommended to use the first option since it saves a lot of travel downtime, given that the area is quite far from Nidavellir.

Once players arrive at the quest location marked on their HUD and map, they will need to interact with Brok's body once again and watch another cutscene where all the other dwarves, Kratos, Freya, and Brok's brother, Sindri, pay their final tributes to the talented and foul-mouthed Blacksmith.

Once the cutscene finishes, players will get the pop-up for completing A Viking Funeral quest and the Silver Trophy "Funeral for a Friend" if they haven't unlocked it by then.

God of War Ragnarok is filled with emotional and heart-wrenching moments, but Brok's unfortunate demise has to be the most devastating and impactful moment in the entire game.

