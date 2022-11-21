God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete Fit for a King Favor

God of War Ragnarok, much like its predecessor, the phenomenal God of War (2018), follows a non-linear progression, giving players plenty of breathing room in-between major story segments.

While not an open-world experience in the traditional sense, God of War Ragnarok is filled with a plethora of exciting and memorable side content that rewards curiosity with useful resources, upgrade materials, skills, and more. It even features some end-game side quests that will challenge one's control and knowledge over Kratos' combat skills.

One such end-game quest in God of War Ragnarok is a Favor called "Fit for a King," which requires players to hunt down 12 very powerful and challenging bosses throughout the realms. Here is a comprehensive guide to completing it.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Prerequisite for Fit for a King Favor in God of War Ragnarok

The Fit for a King side-quest is essentially end-game content. Although players can attempt parts of the questline before completing the main story, they won't be able to finish it. The quest requires them to hunt down 12 Berserker Souls littered across different realms.

These enemies are easily the most challenging boss encounters in the game, much like the Valkyries from God of War (2018). Thus, players must be appropriately geared with high-level armor, upgraded weapons, runic attacks, and combat skills.

The quest is automatically initiated once players interact with their first Berserker Soul, which they can stumble upon pretty early in Svartalfheim. However, it is recommended to attempt these boss fights only after reaching at least level 5, which is the lowest threshold to defeat "Fraekni the Zealous."

Although the quest can be attempted fairly early, it cannot be completed until players finish the main story of God of War Ragnarok. This is due to the Berserker Soul, Skjothendi the Unerring, found in Niflheim, becoming accessible only after the main story.

All Berserker Souls and their location in God of War Ragnarok

All 12 Berserker Souls are scattered across the realms that players can travel to, except Asgard and Jotunheim. Muspelheim also doesn't host any Berserker Soul, since it's basically a gauntlet of challenges, called the Trials of Muspelheim.

Defeating all 12 Berserker Souls will reward players with the Berserker armor set, which is not only the best armor set in the game but also a great choice for the Muspelheim Trials. It is also pivotal in two of the most challenging boss fights in the game, Valkyrie Gna and King Hrolf.

Here are all the 12 Berserker Souls and their locations in the realms:

Fraekni the Zealous: Midgard, Lake of Nine

Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome: Svartalfheim, Jarnsmida Pitmines

Hardrefill the Callous: Svartalfheim, Nidavellir

Beigadr the Feared: Svartalfheim, Alberich Island

Svipdagr the Cold and Sisters of Illska: Alfheim, The Barrens

Hjalti the Stolid: Alfheim, The Forbidden Sands

Hvitserkr the Bold: Vanaheim, Pilgrim’s Landing

Haklangr the Bearded: Vanaheim, The Sinkholes

Skjothendi the Unerring: Niflheim, Mist Fields

After players have defeated all 12 Berserker Souls, they will unlock the boss fight against King Hrolf, who, much like Sigrun from the last game, presents the toughest challenge.

General strategy to defeat all Berserker Souls and King Hrolf

The Berserker Soul bosses require players to be prepared with some of the best armor sets, runic attacks, and skills in the game. Fortunately, one can get their hands on great armor sets and runic attacks pretty early in the game.

The best armor sets against the Berserker Soul enemies are as follows:

Ravens Tear armor set

Sol's Courage armor set

Steinbjorn armor set

Enlightenment armor set

The best runic attacks to use against the Berserker Soul enemies are as follows:

Leviathan Axe

Njord's Tempest

Ivaldi's Anvil

Breath of Thamur

Winter's Bite

Fog of Fimbulwinter

Blades of Chaos

Cyclone of Chaos

Rampage of the Furies

Flames of Anguish

Nemean Crush

Meteoric Slam

Tame the Beast

Draupnir Spear

Mountain Splitter

Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers

Vindsvalr's Windstorm

Honour the Fallen

Artillery of the Ancients

While all 12 Berserker Souls exhibit their own unique attack patterns, KIng Hrolf doesn't feature any new or unique moves.

Instead, the King of all Berserker Souls uses an amalgamation of all the attacks from his subjects, making him one of, if not the toughest boss fight in God of War Ragnarok.

