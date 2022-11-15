God of War Ragnarok: How to easily defeat Starolfr The Troublesome

God of War Ragnarok is filled to the brim with unique side content, including hidden questlines that offer some really exciting rewards, a rogue-like challenge arena to test players' combat skills, and a plethora of optional boss fights that offer some of the most challenging combat encounters in the game.

Some of the quests, such as the hunt for the best armor set in the game, the Steinbjorn armor, are so well-hidden that only a handful of players that take their time to explore the nine realms, will end up completing them.

Along with these hidden questlines, there are also a number of optional boss encounters players can stumble upon while exploring the vast Norse realms. Much like the previous title's infamous Valkyrie battles, God of War Ragnarok also offers 12 very challenging boss battles called the "Berserker Souls."

Scattered across the realms, these Berserker Souls are the ultimate combat challenge that players will face in God of War Ragnarok, requiring complete knowledge of Kratos' combat abilities as well as end-game level gear to even stand a chance at victory against these undead warriors.

Found in Svartalfheim, Starolfr the Troublesome is one such Berserker Soul that players need to kill in order to complete the "Fit for a King" questline in God of War Ragnarok.

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

In God of War Ragnarok, Starolfr the Troublesome is paired up with another Berserker Soul, Bodvar the fierce

Players will come across Starolfr the Troublesome in the realm of the Dwarves, Svartalfheim, near the Jarnasmid Pitmines. Much like the other Berserker Soul boss fights in God of War Ragnarok, Starolfr is incredibly agile and has the ability to chain together multiple perilous attacks, dealing massive damage with every hit.

However, she is not the only boss players will have to contend with, as Starolfr is paired with Bodvar the Fierce, another Berserker Soul that makes the fight even more challenging. The only saving grace in this Berserker Soul boss battle is that neither Starolfr nor Bodvar receives a boost to their defenses when their health drops below 30%, making the fight a tad bit manageable.

It is recommended that players initiate this boss fight with Freya as a companion since her Valkyrie skill tree is very helpful in dealing "Bifrost" damage to enemies that can be stacked to deal a ton of damage in a single hit. In terms of combat gear and upgrades, here is the recommended loadout players can use to easily defeat Starolfr and Bodvar in God of War Ragnarok:

Weapon Attachments: Grip/Pommels/Hind of the Nine Realms, anything that gives high stats

Grip/Pommels/Hind of the Nine Realms, anything that gives high stats Shield: Onslaught Shield

Onslaught Shield Rond: Rond of Expedition or Rond of Aggravation

Rond of Expedition or Rond of Aggravation Armor: Berserker armor set, Surtr’s Scorched armor set, Guiding Light armor set, or the Steinbjorn armor set

Berserker armor set, Surtr’s Scorched armor set, Guiding Light armor set, or the Steinbjorn armor set Amulet Enchantments: 3x Niflheim Enchantments, 3x Muspelheim Enchantments, 3x Vanaheim Enchantments

The recommended weapon abilities (runic attacks) are as follows:

Leviathan Axe: Winter's Bite and Ivaldi’s Anvil

Winter's Bite and Ivaldi’s Anvil Blades of Chaos: Rampage of the Furies and Nemean Crush

Rampage of the Furies and Nemean Crush Draupnir Spear: Mountain Splitter, Artillery of the Ancients

Mountain Splitter, Artillery of the Ancients Relic: Hilt of Hofud, Hilt of Skofnung, Glaive of Dodher

Hilt of Hofud, Hilt of Skofnung, Glaive of Dodher Spartan Rage: Spartan Wrath for damage

The recommended weapon skill unlocks are as follows:

Leviathan Axe: Glacial Permafrost, Whirling Storm, Frost Rush, Leviathan’s Fury, Glacial Rake, Serpent’s Snare

Glacial Permafrost, Whirling Storm, Frost Rush, Leviathan’s Fury, Glacial Rake, Serpent’s Snare Blades of Chaos: Vaporise Frost, Furious Immolation, Spinning Chaos, Rushing Chaos, Chaos Slam

Vaporise Frost, Furious Immolation, Spinning Chaos, Rushing Chaos, Chaos Slam Draupnir Spear: Violent Maelstrom, Spear Throw, Spear Drill, General’s Advance, Elemental Siphon, Impaling Thrust

How to defeat Starolfr the troublesome in God of War Ragnarok

Dealing with the twin bosses is quite easy when they are separated since it will give players adequate time to focus on a single target. However, both Starolfr and Bodvar have a charged lunge attack that they use as a gap-closer, which also deals a lot of damage when it connects. Here are a few tips to easily defeat Starolfr and Bodvar in God of War Ragnarok:

The best way to deal with the twin Berserker Souls is to deal with them one at a time.

Freya's Valkyrie skill tree has abilities that can easily divert enemy aggression from Kratos to her, and as such, she is the perfect choice for this boss fight.

Starting the fight with all the runic abilities, followed by Freya's Sword ability and a realm shift, can massively help whittle down a massive chunk of health from the bosses.

It is recommended that players target Starolfr first, as she has less HP than Bodvar, and can be killed pretty quickly, with the runic attack and weapon ability combos.

Health drops also appear at regular intervals during the fight, which can be a lifesaver.

All-in-all, the Starolfr and Bodvar boss fight is very much a battle of attrition. It is one that requires players to time their regular and charged attacks, dodges, blocks, and deflects in order to defeat arguably one of the coolest optional bosses in God of War Ragnarok.

