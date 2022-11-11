God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos' Survival armor set

Just like every RPG in the market today, God of War Ragnarok has a lot of things happening together at the same time. While it's a basic combat game at its very core, weapons and armor are absolutely essential when it comes to surviving in the game.

Just like every other RPG, weapons and armor can be upgraded in the game. Although there are different sets that players can get their hands on, each of them provide different stat bonuses and perks. The Survival is one of the many armor sets that players will come across in God of War Ragnarok. Here's how to get it in the game.

How to get the Survival armor set in God of War Ragnarok?

Truth be told, the Survival armor set is the very first that players will come across in the game. To get it, they will have to complete the mission Surviving Fimbulwinter in God of War Ragnarok.

This is the very first quest that players will receive when they start off the game, and there's no way to skip it. While there are other armor sets that they can get their hands on, this one is unique in its own way. It comes with no additional perks or buffs, but the stat increase over the levels is quite significant.

Just like every other armor set in the game, the Survival one contains three different pieces of gear, namely the Shoulder Guard of Survival, the Wraps of Survival, and the Belt of Survival. These three pieces are very basic in nature and do not have any fancy perks associated with them. However, they can continue to upgrade them all the way to level 9.

Once fully upgraded, this armor set will turn Kratos into a force of nature and can decimate enemies quite easily.

Is the Survival armor set any good in God of War Ragnarok?

This is a very difficult question to answer at this point of time. The efficacy of any armor set in the game boils down to the playstyle that a player wishes to use in the game. Since the Survival armor set comes with no additional buffs or perks, not many might want to use it at the get-go.

However, as players start upgrading this entire set, the stat boosts that this entire set offers adds up significantly. At level 9, all three pieces have a combined Strength rating of 153, and interestingly enough a Defense rating of 153 as well.

Combined with the other stats that this entire set has to offer in the game, the Survival armor set isn't that bad. This is perfect for early to mid-game, but might not be appropriate for end-game content.

So, until players get their hands on some better gear from places like Midgard or even Asgard, the Survival armor set should help Kratos survive the harsh environment in the nine different realms in God of War Ragnarok. However, the choice of armor sets will still boil down to the playstyle of a person.

Poll : 0 votes