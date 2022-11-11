God of War Ragnarok: Where to find all of Odin's Ravens in Svartalfheim

A sequel to 2018's God of War, the highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok was released worldwide on November 9, 2022, to a universally positive response from critics and fans alike. As expected, God of War Ragnarok features several interesting collectibles and side quests for players to complete.

Odin’s Ravens have returned in God of War Ragnarok and can be killed in exchange for XP and useful rewards. With a total of 48 Ravens present in the game, they are spread all across the Nine Realms for players to locate. This particular guide will focus on the Ravens that can be found in Svartalfheim.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok may follow. Reader discretion is advisable.

Where to find Odin’s Ravens in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok

For interested players' reference, there are a total of 13 Ravens to find in Svartalfheim. Nine of these are available on your first visit to the realm, while the remaining four can be found after you obtain the unique Draupnir Spear from the main campaign of God of War Ragnarok. Players will get to revisit the realm later on to find the rest of the Ravens when they acquire this weapon.

Finding all of Odin's Ravens in Svartalfheim

The locations of each of the Ravens in Svartalfheim are listed below:

Raven location in Aurvangar Wetlands: The Raven can be located immediately to your left when you step out of the Mystic gate. It is perched on top of the rock formation and you can kill it by throwing your axe at it.

The Raven can be located immediately to your left when you step out of the Mystic gate. It is perched on top of the rock formation and you can kill it by throwing your axe at it. Raven location in Nidavellir: This Raven can be found perched atop the building opposite to the state in central Nidavellir. Players must first pass through the crawlspace dug out using the Sonic Arrows.

This Raven can be found perched atop the building opposite to the state in central Nidavellir. Players must first pass through the crawlspace dug out using the Sonic Arrows. Raven location in Althjof’s Rig: It can be found near a barrel facing the player when Kratos climbs up the golden chain to the rig.

It can be found near a barrel facing the player when Kratos climbs up the golden chain to the rig. Raven location in The Watchtower: The Raven can be spotted flying in circles around the dwarven shop. This location is close to a Hateful boss fight, so players must be cautious.

The Raven can be spotted flying in circles around the dwarven shop. This location is close to a Hateful boss fight, so players must be cautious. Raven location in Radsvinn’s Rig: Look up towards your left to spot the crane before climbing up the main rig. A lone Raven can be seen perched on the hook.

Look up towards your left to spot the crane before climbing up the main rig. A lone Raven can be seen perched on the hook. Raven location in Lyngbakr Island: Kratos will arrive on this island during the ‘The Weight of Chains’ favor. One of Odin’s Ravens can be found in the second area, accessible by boat.

Kratos will arrive on this island during the ‘The Weight of Chains’ favor. One of Odin’s Ravens can be found in the second area, accessible by boat. Raven location in The Forge: The Raven can be spotted flying in a circle in front of the large dwarf carving on the mountain, near the wooden walkway.

The Raven can be spotted flying in a circle in front of the large dwarf carving on the mountain, near the wooden walkway. Raven location in The Applecore: After solving the puzzle with the water wheels and Sonic Arrows, head to the door that leads to the red chest and a crawlspace. The raven can be found perched on the rafters left of the door, near the zipline.

After solving the puzzle with the water wheels and Sonic Arrows, head to the door that leads to the red chest and a crawlspace. The raven can be found perched on the rafters left of the door, near the zipline. Raven location in Jarnsmida Pitmines: This lone Raven can be found by sliding down the golden chains that lead to a chest and branches covered in a red fungi. Look across the water to find the Raven circling around.

This lone Raven can be found by sliding down the golden chains that lead to a chest and branches covered in a red fungi. Look across the water to find the Raven circling around. Second Raven location in The Forge: Head back to the cave into the crack in the wall on your left. The Raven can be seen perched on the other side of the mountain.

Head back to the cave into the crack in the wall on your left. The Raven can be seen perched on the other side of the mountain. Second Raven location in Alberich Hollow: Return to this area and use the lava to destroy the yellow crystals blocking the path. The second Raven can be found straight above on the ledge to your left.

Return to this area and use the lava to destroy the yellow crystals blocking the path. The second Raven can be found straight above on the ledge to your left. First Raven location in Alberich Island: You must climb the wooden platform near the starting area and head down the trail towards the right. Smash the green barriers on the left to open the way and reveal the first Raven.

You must climb the wooden platform near the starting area and head down the trail towards the right. Smash the green barriers on the left to open the way and reveal the first Raven. Second Raven location in Alberich Island: Getting to the second raven is trickier. Walk down the trail after killing the first Raven, and destroy the boulder in the water to free the water wheel. Head back to swing across the new platform formed below. Swing across the water and then climb the steps to look at your immediate right to reveal a hole in the rocks, where the second Raven is located.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 consoles.

