God of War Ragnarok: Where to find and collect the artifact on Shore of the Nine

Scattered throughout the Nine Realms in the game, God of War Ragnarok features several collectibles and side quests for gamers to obtain and complete.

These optional collectibles range from simple in-game trinkets to items that provide gameplay upgrades and changes, such as the Idunn Apples and Horns of Blood Mead. This guide will guide players on how to find a particular artifact on the Shore of Nine, Midgard.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

There's a lone artifact to be found on the Shore of the Nine in God of War Ragnarok

Players can find the 'Fert' artifact by moving ahead from the Lake of Nine. Next, continue along the same path and climb up the Helheim Tower (indicated by a large green H on it) just behind the Berserker Gravestone.

Finding the Helheim Tower (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Head to the right of the tower by grappling towards it using the hook on the ceiling.

The artifact, indicated by a purple glow on the ground (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Press the circle button 'O' to interact with it and pick up the artifact lying on the ground, indicated by a purple glow to end your search.

Kratos pens his thoughts on the Fert, pictured in-game (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Along with reading Kratos' thoughts about it, this curious doll can be closely examined by opening up the menu, when prompted.

How many artifacts are there in God of War Ragnarok?

In total, there are 48 artifacts to locate and collect in God of War Ragnarok.

Distinctly indicated by their purple glow, these items are fairly easy to locate for curious players.

All of these artifacts can be collected after the completion of the story mode and can be divided into various artifact sets spread across the realms of Alfheim, Midgard, Svartalfheim, and Vanaheim.

What reward does collecting all artifacts give to the player?

The Curator trophy, pictured (Image via YouTube/Lutfi Barakat)

Collecting all of the game's artifacts unlocks the trophy ‘The Curator’ late into the region of Vanaheim for interested gamers. Additionally, collecting these trophies provides players with XP rewards that can be used to level up Kratos and upgrade his abilities.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

Being the sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarok follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they drive through Fimbulwinter and try to prevent the onset of the end of the world, Ragnarok.

Developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the popular game is available to play on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of home consoles.

The action-adventure hack and slash title is set in ancient Scandinavia and is the final entry in Kratos' Norse saga, and features a bold new look at the series’ protagonist, Kratos, as he deals with fatherhood and defying destiny in a gripping storyline.

The game was released on November 9, 2022 to critical acclaim from both critics and fans alike, and was a top Game Of The Year contender at this year's Game Awards.

