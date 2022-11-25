God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve Aurvangar Wetlands' Nornir Chests in Svartalfheim

God of War Ragnarok is as much about action as it is about exploration and progression. As players fight their way through different Norse realms, they will encounter various puzzles and chests filled with rewards. These include Normir Chests, which can be unlocked by interacting with nearby Runes.

Players will encounter Normir Chests for the first time in Svartalfheim's Aurvangar Wetlands, with two of these Chests found in the area. Players can make use of this guide to learn how to open these Chests and claim their rewards.

Here's how to solve both Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok's Aurvangar Wetlands

Aurvangar Wetlands Nornir Chest 1

Get ready to solve simple puzzles for some neat rewards (Screenshot via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

Players can arrive at Svartalfheim using a Mystic Gate, which allows teleportation to God of War Ragnarok's various realms. You must take the boat and head to the first area that you set foot on, a location where the wooden wheel blocks Kratos and Atreus' path.

The area in question is located to the right of the wheel. Here, you will see a geyser that must be frozen and crossed, which leads to a gap that can be hopped across, leading to an island area with the Cwhest.

Here are three runes that need interacting with:

Rune 1: Standing in front of the Chest, players can see a rune in the background atop a pile of rocks. Throw your Leviathan Axe to break it and then recall your weapon.

Rune 2: The second one is to the right when you're facing the Chest on top of a rocky outcrop.

Rune 3: The final one is a bit trickier. Hop across the gap that Kratos came from and players willl see another geyser next to the one they froze initially. This must be freezed as well with the Leviathan Axe, allowing players to grapple up onto a small area. Grab the artifact from the corpse on the right and then look to the left. The final rune can be found next to a tree. Break this tree to make the first Nornir Chest open up.

Head back to the Nornir Chest and open it, which should grant you an Idunn Apple. Many of these rare rewards are scattered across the game's realms and this one, in particular, increases Kratos' max health in God of War Ragnarok.

Aurvangar Wetlands Nornir Chest 2

God of War Ragnarok spices things up by letting players take a breather with these simple side diversions (Screenshot via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

The second Chest can be located on the northern side of Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok. After passing the second watergate in the boat, players will now be in an area with an islet and a legendary chest. Next to this chest, there's a suspicious area that Kratos can travel into by crouching. Emerge on the other side and drop down onto the shore. Just a few feet ahead, you will find the second Nornir Chest with runic inscriptions on it.

Unlike the previous Nornir Chest, this one features spinning switches that must be turned to match the inscriptions on the Chest.

First switch: To the left of the Chest, players can grapple onto a ledge. Climb on top to see the first switch. Hit the right panel once to change the rune on it.

Second switch: This switch is located to the right of the Chest, right behind a geyser. Hit the right paddle twice to cycle to the correct rune.

Third switch: Follow the path that leads on after the second switch and Kratos will come across a broken bridge. Look to the left to find the final switch. Hit the right paddle twice to get to the correct rune.

With these steps successfully completed, the second Nornir Chest should now be unlocked. Open it to receive a Horn of Blood Mead, an item that permanently increases Kratos' Rage meter. This wraps up the Aurvangar Wetlands Nornir Chests guide for God of War Ragnarok.

