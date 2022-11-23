Players may encounter a Nornir chest once they enter God of War Ragnarok’s sixth chapter, The Reckoning. The Abandoned Village in Vanaheim houses this very Nornir chest, and players must light up three torches to unlock it.

This guide will detail the process of finding and unlocking the chest.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok may follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sreps to solve and unlock The Abandoned Village Nornir chest in God of War Ragnarok

The Nornir chest is a bit trickier to unlock compared to the other chests and all players are required to do is follow the steps below.

Players may need to backtrack a bit to reach this chest in Vanaheim.

Head onward to The Abandoned Village, toward the opposite side of the broken bridge underneath a wooden structure.

Move the crane to the right, and head down the slope to the right of the bridge to reach the chest.

Set fire to the thorns and the bucket hanging from the crane using the Blades of Chaos. Then, push the crane towards the right.

From here, players can spot the first torch. Use the Blades of Chaos to push the bucket towards the torch and light it up.

Next, spin the crane back left by throwing the Leviathan Axe and then move across to the platform on the other side.

Use the bucket to ignite the thorns on the end of the bridge.

Pull the bucket once more with the Blades of Chaos, this time to the left to ignite the second torch.

Finally, cross over to the broken bridge and back down the slope on the right to find the third and final torch.

Individuals can simply aim and ignite the torch with the Blades of Chaos.

Head back onward to the Nornir chest on the right, which should now be unlocked.

The chest should reward players with either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead assuming they have not already unlocked 30 Nornir chests prior.

What are Nornir chests in God of War Ragnarok?

Nornir chests are optional, unlockable chests scattered across the Nine Realms for Kratos to find and collect. These chests contain Idunn Apples or Horns of Blood Mead, which permanently increase Kratos’ maximum HP and rage respectively.

God of War Ragnarok has a total of 35 such Nornir chests to find and unlock throughout its campaign, but players only need to unlock 30 of these to cap Kratos’s HP and rage bars, while simultaneously unlocking an achievement for the same.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

The sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarok follows the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus as they survive through Fimbulwinter and try to prevent the onset of Ragnarok, the end of the world.

The game features revamped combat and gameplay over its predecessor and was met with a very positive reception across the board.

The game was released on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of home consoles. It was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

