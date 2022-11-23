God of War Ragnarok has released a new minor patch, bringing a couple of changes across the board.

Developed by Sony Santa Monica Studios, God of War Ragnarok is the conclusive chapter of Kratos' Norse Saga. The title follows Kratos and his son Atreus on their journey across the nine realms in their quest to find Tyr and stop Ragnarok.

Released earlier in the month, the game has been praised for its excellent storytelling, organic character development, and grand scale, building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor. A sequel to 2018's Game of the Year God of War, Ragnarok is already being considered for the title in 2022.

Fixed a case where some players were unable to change the difficulty level in-game.

While the game has been released in an extremely polished state, there are a few minor glitches and bugs in the title, which the developers at Sony Santa Monica Studios are addressing in weekly patches. With that being said, let's take a look at update [v. 02.04] for God of War Ragnarok, and the changes it brings.

God of War Ragnarok update [v. 02.04] patch notes - difficulty and stability bugs addressed

The patch notes for the God of War Ragnarok update [v. 02.04] is as follows,

General

Fixed a case where some players were unable to change the difficulty level in-game.

Stability and Performance

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in the weapons menu.

Update [v. 02.04] for Ragnarok is quite a small update, including two changes, a general one in regards to changing the difficulty level in-game and another one to fix crashes occurring in the weapons menu. The patch is already available for players to download on their PS4 and PS5.

God of War Ragnarok is a Game of the Year 2022 contender

With 2018's God of War, Sony Santa Monica Studios redefined PlayStation's flagship franchise, taking the series protagonist Kratos from being the God of War decapitating the Olympians in the Greek Pantheon to a calm and calculative father trying to fulfill his wife's final wish along with his son in the land of Norse mythos.

This has been a remarkable year for gaming with so many incredible releases, we are truly honored to be nominated among such excellent titles!



God of War Ragnarök has been nominated for 10 awards at #thegameawards, including Game of the Year!

The title's brilliant storytelling, paired with grand visuals and satisfying deep gameplay, earned it the title of Game of the Year at 2018's The Game Awards. The game made its way to PC earlier this year and found a new audience.

Ragnarok builds upon the groundwork laid by the God of War and delivers an unpredictable and satisfying conclusion to the Norse Saga. Following on the path of its predecessor, the title has been nominated for the Game of the Year award at 2022's The Game Awards, set for December 8, 2022.

