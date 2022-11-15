God of War Ragnarok nominated across multiple categories at The Game Awards 2022, including Game of the Year

The nominations for the 2022 iteration of The Game Awards have been announced, revealing a ton of recognizable nominees as well as a few surprises. However, one name that is certainly not a surprise is Santa Monica Studio's God of War Ragnarok.

The Game Awards 2022 ceremony has a whopping 31 categories of awards to give out. God of War Ragnarok has been nominated in nine categories (with 10 nominations), surpassing all other games within its genre. This is a feat that even its most obvious competitor, Elden Ring, hasn’t been able to pull off.

The Game Awards is one of the biggest award ceremonies for gaming. It has been held every year since 2014 and is almost always held in early December.

The Game Awards honor everything achieved by the gaming industry in a given year. This time, the ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater, which sits in the heart of Los Angeles. The event will also be livestreamed.

Which games is God of War Ragnarok going up against at The Game Awards 2022?

God of War Ragnarok has been nominated in the following categories at The Game Awards 2022:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Innovation in Accessibility

Best Action/Adventure

Santa Monica Studio’s behemoth will go up against Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the “Game of the Year” category.

In the “Best Game Direction” category, every GOTY nominee retains its spot other than A Plague Tale: Requiem and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which are replaced by Immortality.

The “Best Narrative” category pits God of War Ragnarok against A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Immortality. The “Best Art Direction” category adds Scorn and Stray to the mix.

Bear McCreary's score pits God of War Ragnarok against the following composers and games in the “Best Score and Music” category:

Olivier Deriviere - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh - Elden Ring

Two Feathers - Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda - Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The “Best Audio Design” category sees God of War Ragnarok going up against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7.

The “Best Performance” category sees not one but two nominations for God of War Ragnarok. Christopher Judge, who portrays Kratos, and Sunny Suljic, who plays Atreus, are both nominated for their respective roles.

The “Best Action/Adventure” category retains God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray from the Game of the Year category. The last nominee is Tunic, an indie game by Finji, a game studio from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The “Innovation in Accessibility” category has God of War Ragnarok competing with the likes of As Dusk Falls, The Last of Us Part 1, Return to Monkey Island, and The Quarry.

Fans will be happy to hear of God of War Ragnarok’s many nominations at The Game Awards 2022.

The game has lived up to expectations as a sequel to the original, which won the "Game of the Year" award in 2018. God of War beat the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in the category.

