God of War Ragnarok: Where to find and solve the Temple of Light Nornir Chest puzzle in Alfheim

PlayStation's exclusive action-adventure thriller, God of War Ragnarok, has Nornir Chests spread across all nine realms in-game. Like previous God of War titles, these Nornir Chests contain rare items for players to find. However, to obtain these rare items, Kratos usually has to solve special puzzles that prevent players from opening these chests directly.

In total, there are 35 Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok, out of which seven of them are located in the Alfheim realm alone. One of the Nornir Chests in Alfheim is located in the Temple of Light area. This article will provide information about the location of the only Nornir Chest in the Temple of Light region, and how to solve the puzzle that guards it.

How to unlock the Temple of Light Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok

Head to the point marked by the red horseshoe to find the Temple of Light Nornir chest in Alfheim (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Players will get to visit the Temple of Light area as part of the fourth mainline chapter in God of War Ragnarok called “Groa’s Secret.” Fortunately, fans can unlock this particular Nornir Chest right at the beginning of the chapter itself.

The Temple of Light Nornir Chest is one of the easiest to find in God of War Ragnarok, as it's located right in the middle of the main quest path that leads to the entrance of the Temple of Light.

This particular Nornir Chest presents Kratos with a 'ring the bell' challenge to solve it. Basically, players have to ring all three bells hidden somewhere near the Nornir Chest within a stipulated period of time to unlock the Nornir Chest and claim its rewards.

How to solve the Temple of Light Nornir Chest puzzle

Hit the purple ore to ring the first bell (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once the Nornir Chest is located, players need to be quick to unlock it by ringing all three bells within a few seconds.

Before moving over to ring the three bells, players must quickly run down to the right and break the sonic ore off the first bell using Atreus’ Sonic Arrow ability. The first bell is located to the left of the Nornir Chest. Once that's done, head back to the Nornir Chest immediately.

Bell 1

To ring the first bell, stand in front of the chest and throw the Leviathan Axe at the purple crystal located in front.

Bell 2

Recall your Axe as soon as possible and look to the left to find the second bell on the edge of a balcony. You must throw the Leviathan Axe at the second bell to ring it next.

Bell 3

Repeat the same process of recalling the Axe as quickly as possible, and look to the right of the Nornir Chest to find the third and final bell. Attack the third bell as quickly as possible to unlock the Nornir Chest located in the Temple of Light region.

Rewards

The rewards from opening a Nornir Chest depend entirely on the number of chests that players have opened prior to that point. If players have opened an odd number of chests, they will be rewarded with a Horn of Blood Mead. If players have opened an even number of chests prior to this one, an Idunn Apple awaits.

Poll : 0 votes