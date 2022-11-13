God of War Ragnarok – All Alfheim Nornir Chest locations and solutions

Nornir Chests are the premium loot boxes in God of War Ragnarok. They are not easy to spot and are often hidden behind nooks, corners, and crannies. As a reward, Nornir Chests mostly contain vitality upgrades or rage buffs.

There are three types of Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok. These are timed challenges, where players must ring the three bells of the chest before time runs out. The second type involves a quick treasure hunt where players must light torches hidden near the Nornir Chest. Lastly, there are environmental barriers where Kratos needs to identify hidden zones using his weapons, such as the Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe.

Nornir Chests can be found throughout all nine realms of God of War Ragnarok. This feature will walk you through all seven Nornir chests in the Alfheim realm.

All 7 Alfheim Nornir Chest locations in God of War Ragnarok

Map of Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Alfheim is the second realm that Kratos visits in God of War Ragnarok. These exclusive loot boxes are spread across five sub-regions within the Alfheim realm. Of all the seven Nornir chests in Alfheim, it is essential to note that players will have access to only four of those the first time they visit the Elven realm in God of War Ragnarok.

Players will only get access to a couple of others by completing the chapter in the Forbidden Sands region. The last one is accessible only after unlocking a new weapon in the story called the Draupnir Spear.

1) The Strond

Nornir Chest – 1

Puzzle type: Light the Torch

Follow the red horseshoe marker on the map to locate the Nornir Chests (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To find the first Nornir Chest in Alfheim, drop-down, crawling through the wall space ahead of the Mystic Gateway. This is a timed puzzle where players must light each torch within the stipulated time.

The first torch is on the cliff's edge behind some rocks. The second torch is located just behind the chest area. The third torch is also located in the same area, but players must climb a wall on the right-hand side of the second torch's area to light it.

2) Temple of Light

Nornir Chest – 1

Puzzle Type: Ring the bells

The location of first Nornir Chest in the Temple of Light is located inside an accessible room (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The first Nornir Chest is in an accessible room in the Temple of Light region. This is the same room where Tyr helps Kratos and Altreus cross the area.

This one's a ringing bell puzzle where players must hit all three bells in a given sequential order as quickly as possible before time runs out. The first bell is behind the chest. The second one is right beside the left. The third bell is on a platform just above the second bell. Players need to ring three bells in exactly this order to unlock the secret rune.

Nornir Chest – 2

Puzzle Type: Environmental barriers

Come back to the Temple of Light after unlocking the Draupnir Spear to unravel the final Nornir Chest in the Alfheim realm of God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

This particular Nornir Chest is the last one that gets unlocked in God of War Ragnarok after gamers complete the Forging Destiny chapter and finally unlock the Draupnir Spear.

Head back towards the Strond region up to the Temple of Light. The Nornir Chest will be just before the temple.

To open this Nornir Chest, embed the spear on each rune and then detonate them. Embed one spear in the yellow rock to lead the Nornir Chest to reveal the first rune. The second spear must be embedded near the burning torch. To reveal the third rune, look towards the opposite side of the chest past the trees.

3) The Below

Nornir Chest – 1

Puzzle Type: Ring the bells

Location of the Below Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To get the Below Nornir Chest, go behind the gate at the back of the cave with lots of purple twilight stones. Climb the wall of the cave and follow past the zipline. A Nornir Chest will be found with a ringing bell puzzle.

The first bell is located a couple of floors above the Nornir Chest. Players need to use the blue jumping point on the cliff to get access to the location. Once on the second floor, open the door on the right to find the first bell.

Run down from there in the opposite direction to find the second bell. To ring the third bell, run down to the door leading to the cave's back. Once through the door, look to the left to find the bell.

4) The Barrens

Nornir Chest – 1

Puzzle Type: light the Torch

The location of the only Nornir Chest in the Barrens region of God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The only Nornir Chest in the Barrens region is on the island with the Elven ruins on it. Head to the northern end of the island. Locate a cliff wall east of a dead tree. Players need to clear a nest of vines in the area using Kratos' Leviathan Axe to unravel the Nornir Chest.

The first torch is found to the left of the cliff wall. The second torch is on the other side of the wall from the first torch. To light the third torch, go to the roof of the wall structure and blow open the red jug beside it.

5) Forbidden Sands

Nornir Chest – 1

Puzzle Type: Light the Torch

The first Nornir Chest of Forbidden Sands region lies in the southernmost tip of the region (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The first Nornir Chest of the Forbidden Sands chapter is situated in the southwestern desert just behind a fallen pillar. This is a 'light the torch' puzzle challenge.

The first torch is located right at the entrance of the area where the Nornir Chest lies. The second torch is outside the entrance on top of a rock formation on the left-hand side. The last torch is on the opposite side of the second one, tucked inside a large rock formation.

Nornir Chest – 2

Puzzle Type: Light the Torch and environmental barriers

After completing the Forbidden Sands chapter, Kratos unlocks the Draupnir Spear through which the last Nornir Chest in the Alfheim region in God of War Ragnarok can be unlocked (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

This is the hardest chest to locate in the Alfheim realm. Players must spot a pile of rubble outside the Elven Library to unravel a secret space. Players must crawl inside the small space to stumble across the Nornir Chest. Inside, it has one of the most challenging torch-lighting puzzles in God of War Ragnarok.

The first torch is below the gap to the left of the Nornir Chest. However, players must clear their way by hitting the Purple Twilight Stone with the Leviathan Axe to reveal the gap. Once the path is cleared, light the torch with Siggil Arrow ability by putting up a campfire behind the torch and creating a chain explosion on the campfire.

The second torch is located on the gap to the right of the Nornir Chest. To light this up, players need to use the same method of lighting it via the Siggil Arrow skill by creating a chain of explosions.

The third torch is behind the hive, right above the second torch. Players need to first reveal the area using the Sonic Arrow ability to light this torch.

