Best God of War Ragnarok Leviathan Axe build

A versatile fighter who uses his brute strength and aggression to overcome enemies, Kratos has a wide range of weapons at his disposal in God of War Ragnarok. One such fierce and a reliable weapon is the Leviathan Battle Axe, which Kratos wields from the beginning of Chapter 1.

The Leviathan Axe is a powerful early-game weapon in God of War Ragnarok. Players can use it to hack and slash through enemies and gather resources, making it a versatile tool offering multiple utilities.

As soon as players upgrade their Axe level to two, an entire palate of skills and abilities will be unlocked. Users need to spend their XP points earned via gameplay to further enhance their weapon’s damage-dealing abilities.

Here are some of the best Leviathan Axe skills players can unlock from their respective skill trees.

Best skills to complement your Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok

View of the Leviathan Axe skill tree in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Leviathan Axe skill tree has three distinct areas where players can learn new skills. These are – Technique, Ranged, and Melee. As the game progresses, many new weapons will get unlocked. So, do not hesitate to spend XP points on the high-impact skills mentioned below.

1) Vengeful Sickle

Category: Ranged

The Vengeful Sickle is a great ability to have early on in the game. This ability enables Kratos to throw his Leviathan Axe, which then inflicts lethal damage on a group of enemies in an area by incurring multiple hits.

2) Glacial Rake

Category: Melee

Players need to spend 750 XP points to unlock Glacial Rake. Although a little expensive, it is one of the most powerful melee damage abilities with the Leviathan Axe.

It’s an extremely powerful ability at close range where Kratos drags the axe through the ground to fire a line of ice shards forward, dealing heavy frost damage to the enemies.

3) Serpent’s Snare

Category: Melee

A devastating combo move where Kratos inflicts multiple strikes on the enemy through the Leviathan Axe. It’s a great attacking combo to learn to face off against some of the big bosses.

4) Extinguish Flame

Category: Technique

The Extinguish Flame is a passive skill that burns nearby enemies. So, players need not worry about when to use it in combat, making it a good choice for newcomers and pros alike. It only costs 250 XP points to unlock Extinguish Flame.

What are some of the best grips and attachment upgrades for the Leviathan Axe?

God of War Ragnarok offers players a wide range of grips to choose from (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once done choosing some of the best skills from the Leviathan Axe skill tree, players need to find the best attachments and upgrades for their Leviathan Axe. God of War Ragnarok offers a plethora of options when it comes to weapon upgrades and attachments. Often it can be overwhelming to pick the best attachments and grip options for the Leviathan Axe.

At the end of the day, it all depends on what style of play the gamer prefers. As such, there is no perfect grip or attachment option. Nevertheless, here are a couple of the best attachments to pick for the Leviathan Axe in the God of War Ragnarok:

1) Grip of the Fallen Alchemist

The Grip of the Fallen Alchemist adds a ton of vitality bonuses to players. It is a great grip to have if players decide to learn about Serpent Snare as it provides a Serpent’s Health Burst ability as well that boosts up Kratos' health.

The Grip of the Fallen Alchemist randomly generates a health burst for Kratos (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

2) Grip of Radiant Reflection

One of the best Axe attachment options to equip and upgrade, the Grip of Radiant Reflection is ideal for players who like to inflict damage from a distance. This grip option grants the Axe momentum perks and quick precision throws, making it one of the most reliable grip options for the Leviathan Axe in Ragnarok.

