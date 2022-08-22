5 action-adventure games like Tomb Raider to awaken the inner explorer in you

With over a dozen titles since its debut in 1996, the Tomb Raider franchise has outlasted all other action-adventure games and remains relevant even today. Its protagonist, Lara Croft, had one of the largest fan followings in the early 2000s.

The Tomb Raider franchise has remained evergreen due to its fun shooter elements, stealth gameplay, and puzzle-solving features.

The series takes players on a breathtaking journey across some of the world's most mysterious historical ruins. Played in a third-person perspective, Tomb Raider games are jam-packed with acrobatics, intense exploration, and combat in some of the most dazzling caves, taverns, and enemy headquarters.

While the yearning to play another edition of Tomb Raider is real and forever present, players can also try out some of the games on this list to scratch their action-adventure itch and dive headlong into a world of surprise, intrigue, and mystery.

5 action-adventure games that are heavily inspired by the Tomb Raider series

1) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017)

Created by Naughty Dog, Uncharted is an action-adventure series that follows an enthusiastic group of treasure hunters. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a standalone expansion of Uncharted 4. Like the Tomb Raider series, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy also has a female lead.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has perhaps the most non-linear storyline among all the Uncharted games, offering players the full freedom to roam around the expansive world. It has a classic hub system, just like Survival Tomb Raider.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy probably has the most beautiful open-world environment compared to any other action-adventure game today.

2) Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine (1999)

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine is a 3D puzzle-solving action-adventure title that was heavily inspired by the early Tomb Raider games. From intricate tomb designs to masterfully crafted hazards and traps, even movement elements such as sliding and wall grappling will remind players of the Tomb Raider games of yore.

The chambers and taverns in this title are much bigger than the average Indiana Jones game. Thus, gamers who are into the old-school Tomb Raider style of gaming must give Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine a try.

3) The Last Guardian (2016)

The Last Guardian is a sweet and fun game set amidst gorgeous ancient ruins. The indie puzzle-solving action-adventure game was created by Japan Studios and genDESIGN.

This fantastic title has a similar style, theme, and graphical design to the Tomb Raider series. Players control a lost little child and his new half-mammal, half-bird friend, who is called Trico. Players have to alternate between the unnamed child and Trico to solve the puzzles as they progress along the storyline.

While Trico is the muscle that fends off enemies, the child's small stature is ideal for reaching tiny nooks and crannies to solve puzzles.

4) Horizon Forbidden West (2022)

Developed by Guerilla Games and published by Sony Interactive, Forbidden Horizon West is a third-person action-adventure game that takes players into a post-apocalyptic America recovering from the aftermath of a major extinction event.

The sequel to 2017's first Horizon West game, Horizon Forbidden West, became the highest-selling PlayStation exclusive game in 2022.

Players have loved the weapon mechanics, and have heaped praises on the diverse set of melee and ranged weapons that the game offers. The non-linear open-world style of Horizon Forbidden West has also been well-received by the gaming community. The game offers numerous side quests and hidden mysteries, which will keep players occupied long after the main gameplay is over.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019)

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a game with mechanics similar to Survival Tomb Raider. The game map has a central core area, which branches out into many explorable zones. With smooth movement and traversal controls, players can easily get lost in a well-detailed and photorealistic environment.

The game feels fluid and can be easily controlled without flutters, which is important in fast-paced puzzle-solving action-adventure games. Overall, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is very polished, and players should definitely give this title a run.

